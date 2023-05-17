You are here: Home Health / Navigating Life with Swallowing Difficulties.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Facing the prospect of daily swallowing difficulties is never an easy thing to do. If you have some condition that is linked to dysphagia, regardless of how severe it is, it is crucial that you get to know how your body is responding and all of the ways you are better able to help yourself. This is not just to protect your physical self, but your mental well-being as well. If you can do this, your quality of life will dramatically improve despite the horrible symptoms. Here is some advice that will help.

Use What Works

Millions of people live with dysphagia. It is only expected, then, that such a common condition has inspired treatment and management products in the healthcare and health food market. The value of a clever gel thickener for dysphagia goes beyond words for people who are struggling with this condition. That is why using what works is a smart move as opposed to just following the crowd. These products are intended to make your life easier when it comes to eating and drinking, the two biggest challenges people with swallowing difficulties tend to face.

Be an Active Participant

This is your life, at the end of the day, therefore you are the person in the best position to engage with what’s in front of you. The decisions you make now will shape and influence how this condition moves forward or stays standing still. By deciding to stay an active participant, you are instantly more in control of the narrative in terms of both how you feel and the way it manifests inside your mental health arena too.

Talk to People

A big part of this will be talking to people about your condition and therefore taking ownership over it. Dysphagia can cause a lot of anxiety and even embarrassment around eating and drinking. Lots of people with this condition drool, dribble, and are visibly uncomfortable while dining and this can be a difficult thing to talk about, especially if you have not come to terms with what is happening to you. You can count on your friends and family being supportive and understanding that you may not want to join them at a restaurant for now or eat in front of them at all for a while.

Monitor Your Eating Habits

Whether you crave sugar or protein, the best thing you can do for your swallowing difficulties is to manage and monitor what you eat in a really focused way. Concentrate on not just what you actually eat on the plate and drink in the cup, but also how you eat and drink it. Small portions, small pieces and thicker drinks are all big things that will help you control your diet in a healthier, more productive way. The other main thing you can do for yourself is to stay away from the food and drink that causes the dysphagia symptoms to get worse too because it is all about giving your body the best chance.

Swallowing difficulties are caused by lots of varied reasons. Whatever is behind yours, it is important to focus on how to move forward as opposed to living in denial.

Staff Writer; Brian Barker