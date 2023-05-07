You are here: Home BM / President Joe Biden, Democrats, and the CBC, Please Undo the Undercounting of Our Job Rates, Which Makes Us Poorer, Not Prosperous.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Capitalism is an excellent and powerful economic growth system. But President Joe Biden, Democrats, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), chaired by Steven Horsford of Nevada won’t take advantage of capitalism’s potential. Instead, Biden and Democrats prefer to rig our unemployment rate system, undercounting our Job rates, with impunity, leading to hiding coming layoffs.

After everything has been said, and written about Job rates; after research shows Democrats are lying about our Job rates, and are covering up this corrupt practice, betraying every working-class American; after professional, blue collar, and working-class Americans observe in real time, millions of economic immigrants crossing the United States borders looking for Jobs, impacting our labor rates, as the coming Recession takes hold; after economists, at the highest levels, and the Federal Reserve chairman have commented about the veracity of Biden’s official Job rate; after observing “the mainstream liberal media” (Fox-like advocacy cable news media for Democrats, such as Joe Scarborough’s “Morning Joe, and Al Sharpton’s PoliticsNation”), facilitate the lie about our Job rates, promoting the Democratic Party’s line of disinformation, implying President Biden’s official rate of 3.4% is comprehensive of our Job Situation (when it isn’t); and after the Federal Reserve (Fed), hiked interest rates for the 10th time, which will eventually put an estimated three million plus American workers out of work, we as Americans want and deserve a President, who will tell us the truth about our Job Situation.

Telling the truth about our Job rates in these challenging times, will land the Biden presidency, squarely among those memorable administrations of the past, like FDR’s administration, as an administration of understanding, empathy, and integrity.

American workers, professional, blue collar, working-class, and union, elected President Biden, and Democrats to always work in our best interest. Instead, we found out the Democratic Party is actually working in our disinterest, every minute, of every day, through their silence regarding our Job rates. Economists have long established, based on the Table of Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization, that the U-6 category rate, which is 6.6% for April, is the nation’s most comprehensive and REAL Job rate, not Biden’s official rate of 3.4%. Here is a reality check, Biden’s 3.4% economy won’t lessen “the hidden pain of coming layoffs,” as the REAL Job rate economy, of 6.6% ticks higher. No matter how hard he tries, Mr. Biden is unable to lie the real economy away.

Having informed you about this, the United States knows how to create jobs and grow our economy. We did it, as we recovered from the Covid 19 Recession and we can do it, again. Everyone discovered, and not that it was surprising, consumer spending is the driving force and heartbeat of our economy; it is consumer spending that is the key to making this economy work. Too much consumer spending and we get high inflation and a Recession; too little consumer spending, and we get slow growth (the Obama style economy). For consumer spending to be a consistent and an even-keeled driver of long-term Job Creation and growth; what ought to become crystal clear, to everybody sitting around the proverbial table of power is, undercounting our unemployment rates is not the way to go, and should be ended forthwith.

We need Mr. Biden to accept the path, of aligning his administration with economists; acknowledge, and declare the REAL, and (truthful) national unemployment rate, of 6.6% for April. He needs no additional authority to do this. Taking this action will start, an honest, and needed conversation, about a plan to grow our economy, and new Jobs as we did, during the Covid 19 Downturn. Long-term growth and Job Creation is indeed not only possible but doable.

Staff Writer; James Davis

Mr. Davis is an expert, in Financial Analysis, and Social Dynamics. His column is about relating facts, and truth in an understandable, and usable way. Relating the facts, and the truth, in an understanding manner, is his Job #1. He is a graduate of Florida A. and M. University (FAMU), and a human rights activist. He was awarded the Governor Burns Scholarship to attend FAMU, and while at FAMU was awarded the Martin Luther King Scholarship. James Davis is the author of three books, among them, “The Fix This Time,” Boost Your Retirement Income! Simultaneously Create Jobs and Spur Economic Growth (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MI3PD2M). If you got understanding from this article, “The Fix This Time,” has to be your next stop. ENJOY. James can be reached through his blog @ https://thefixthistime.com.

Question? Comment? One may use this email address; MrDavis@ThyBlackMan.com.