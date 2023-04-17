You are here: Home BM / Radical Black Liberals Like Roland Martin Have No Answers to Real Black Conservatives.

Radical Black Liberals Like Roland Martin Have No Answers to Real Black Conservatives.

(ThyBlackMan.com) After more than three decades of involvement at the highest levels of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, I am still amazed that radical Black liberals like Roland Martin have no answers to “real” Black conservatives like me and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Roland is a Democrat operative that constantly sucks up to his Democrat overseers in his attempt to gain their approval and ultimately some of their money. I want him to make money, but not at the expense of his dignity!

For years Martin self-identified as a journalist, without evidence, before he finally came out of the closet and showed that he was a low-level Democrat operative who was willing to sell his soul for a couple pieces of silver.

I have known Martin for decades and consider him a friend, but after his vulgar attack on my friend Sen. Scott, I could no longer hold my peace.

In my many years of operating in this town, I have helped save and salvage many people’s careers, Black and White, Democrat and Republican. These people have been some of the most powerful and influential people in sports, entertainment, politics and business.

I never, ever; and I mean never talk about my behind-the-scenes power moves I have made to help others. But this is the first and probably the last time I will ever make an exception to my own self-imposed vows of secrecy!

This was in reference to a TV ad with soccer star David Beckham shown wearing nothing but his underwear.

This was a very innocuous tweet, but the homosexual community lost their minds and demanded that CNN fire Roland who was a paid Black jester for them.

No Blacks with a media platform or any standing within the Black community came to Roland’s defense other than me. I did something then that I have never done since. I wrote back-to-back columns supporting Martin.

My columns went viral very quickly and was published throughout the world, even in Africa. Even Black Enterprise, the preeminent Black business publication ran my column.

Radical leftist rag, Huffington Post ran it.

Radio legend, Tom Joyner threw Roland under the bus. Joyner wrote a letter on behalf of his homosexual massas demanding Martin bow down and apologize at the church alter of the alphabet people in order to get his job back at both CNN and on Joyner’s radio show.

And like a good servant, Roland bent over and complied!

I was later told by several of my executive friends at CNN, that my columns and my defense of Roland was part of their calculation in reinstating Roland back on the air.

When CNN decided to fire Roland a couple of years after his suspension, TV One also fired Roland from his weekly show on this Black owned TV network.

Today, no TV network will touch Roland because the homosexual community will not sign off on it. That is why I advised Roland not to bow down to them by apologizing. They will never forgive a person no matter what they do, especially a Black male.

Since no network would employ him, Roland started his on digital show, Roland Martin Unfiltered.

His show is a filthy, raunchy, foul-mouthed show that you cannot listen to in front of children. His guests are very uninformed and constantly promote policies that are detrimental to the Black community. This show is a true embarrassment to the Black community.

Fortunately, no one watches his show. He has a very negligible viewership at best.

The show is like an opium factory because it produces the drug of radical liberal orthodoxy which has and continues to devastate the Black community.

So, when I came across his foul mouth screed against Sen. Scott, I was compelled to speak out (click on the link to watch it).

Martin could not refute Scott with any facts, so he did what radical liberals do best—ad hominin attacks. Scott has been an extremely positive force in the U.S. Senate, as well as within America.

He is the true embodiment of the American dream and his video released last week announcing his exploratory committee was very well done. As one who makes his living in the world of communications, I could not find one thing I would have changed if I did the video; it was inspirational, aspirational, and biographically compelling.

Even Democrat South Carolina political legend, Jim Clyburn has nothing but positive things to say about Scott, despite their political differences.

I really do not think Roland is intentionally trying to hurt the Black community; but the end result is that he is one of the biggest drug dealers in the U.S.

He is pushing the drug of radical liberalism for his overseers, the Democrat Party. Radical liberalism is the singular biggest reason for all the negative pathologies in the Black community; from crime, out of wedlock birthrates, the celebration of the “ghetto-fabulous lifestyle, the rejection of God in their lives, and the radical homosexual agenda, etc.

White radical liberals command their sycophants like Martin, Joy Reid, Don Lemon, Al Sharpton, Marc Morial, Derrick Johnson, to blame everything bad in the Black community on racism and slavery and people like me and Sen. Scott.

People like us are the most dangerous threat to radical liberalism, people who think for themselves and refuse to be told what their values should be.

Slavery and its vestiges are not holding back Blacks from participating in the American dream; it is radical liberalism.

Tim Scotts pending presidential campaign is the most dangerous threat to the radical Black elites in this country.

Blacks do not need to be persuaded to be conservative, Blacks are the definition of conservative. Radical liberal media like CNN and MSNBC will not show credible Black conservatives and conservative media does not know how to show credible Black conservatives.

Scott’s presidential campaign will do for Black conservatism what Jesse Jackson’s two failed presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 did for radical Black liberals—open up many doors of opportunity for “real” Black conservatives to rise to the top of the conservative movement.

Scott’s campaign will be the face and the voice of “real” Black conservatism and will show the Republican Party how to effectively reengage with the Black community in a true partnership that will usher in a realignment of how Blacks utilize their precious votes going forward.

So, Roland, as your friend, I implore you to stop being used by your white elite radical liberal overseers to destroy your own community.

They count on people like you to make personal attacks on people like me and Sen. Scott because they know if they tried to do it, they would be called racists.

They count on people like you, Reid, Lemon, Sharpton, Morial, and Johnson to do what they can only wish they could get away with.

If you want to criticize people like me and Scott on policy, that’s fair game; but feeble attempts to demonize us for leaving the plantation you guys are sold out to is totally different.

I saved your career once, but I have no intention of doing it a second time. Please salvage what little integrity you have left and stay focused on policy, not pleasing your masters!!!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.



