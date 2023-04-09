Black Women and White Women: Everyone Isn’t A Hater! Sometimes it’s Love.

Some of us have a woman in our life that is like another mom to us or a spiritual mom even. This woman tends to help us grow in our womanhood, and even help us work through pain and hardships. This person comes to us in many different ways church, sorority, work, etc. We love the care they bring to our world. These woman can make is feel alive, and help us see our purpose and worth. So many time their words have been a healing balm to our heart, and sometimes they show us more love that the woman that birthed us. Yet, when we behave outside of what our character should be her words can be chastising regardless of how kind she words it…or not. If she loves us she will tell us the truth no matter what.

A person could admire us in silence, or just don’t want to see a sister fail. So, they speak on a matter that really doesn’t involve them…and they speak truth. If we don’t like what they are saying we label them a “hater” and keep moving. Unfortunately, since they were speaking truth we did run into that brick wall, and of course we will find another reason that we didn’t see it, and somehow we have a case of amnesia forgetting the “hater” that warned us.

All three of these scenarios are situations by which a sister allows her emotions, and sometimes ego, to govern how she will interact with others…primarily those that would say Sister this is not the way. Yes, it’s natural to want someone to see us in all of your glory and acknowledge that. However we must remember there are two kinds of people that would tell us the truth: one that does it to pump us up and lead us to ruin, and one that tells us because they love us and don’t want to see us come to ruin. I admit often times the latter may be hardest to hear, but it’s best for us.

That friend that’s been with us from day one, and the sister that invested in seeing you elevate to the point she has taken up a parental space in your life LOVE YOU! They love you enough to risk you accusing them of being: a hater, of tripping, of pissing you off…of not caring. They would rather loose you then watch you loose yourself. Being caught in our emotions, and our feelings causes us to be blind to those that are really standing with us.

We would rather listen to the person that would say: girl you right, no one understands, that’s on them but I got your back, it’s not that important, or yea he ain’t worth shyt. These sorts of people may tell a version of the truth but it’s one to destroy you. A line from William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” said it best: “ And often times, to win us to our harm, the instruments of darkness tell us truths. Win us to honest trifles, to betray in deepest consequence.”