Christians: Trust in God, but Prepare Your Horse.

A horse is prepared for the day of battle, but victory comes from the Lord. Proverbs 21:31

I can only imagine what God feels as we place our burdens and cares upon Him. Regardless of the load, He invites us to put our concerns upon Him according to 1 Peter 5:7, which says, “casting all your care on Him, because He cares about you.” Nevertheless, in depending upon the Almighty, we must not forfeit our human responsibility in casting our burdens or, in this case, preparing our horses. Trusting in God is a sweet refrain, but we mustn’t overlook our part. Some are too eager to dump their issues on God, hoping or wishing He would simply fix them. With a wave of His hand, a word spoken, or a thought thunk, the entirety of our lives could change in an instant which would garner adoration and praise to God. However, this isn’t His preferred method. As some would interpret, this verse isn’t showing us the folly or needlessness of preparing a horse or that doing so is pointless. This proverb indicates that despite our preparations and plans, God guarantees victory. What’s easy to miss is that God will often grant us victory using our preparations.

God is a God of relationship and fellowship. As grand as He is and as wondrous as His being, He delights in not only doing things for us but also in doing things through and with us. Irrespective of the weak instrumentation, God will use whatever you have to give you whatever you need. The fisherman trusting God for food still brings his tackle box. The doctor hoping for a successful surgery still preps, and the student desiring a high score in class still studies. The outcome desired doesn’t negate the input required. A soldier going into battle without a prepared horse couldn’t be looked upon as intending to win by the army. Otherwise, it would be faith without intention, faith without preparation, and therefore faith without works being dead. And, child of God, this is seen through the revelation of Scripture.

God often doesn’t operate without our cooperation. That isn’t to say He never does, but often He doesn’t. Take, for instance, Moses at the Red on the brink of being overrun by Pharaoh’s chariots. Surely God could’ve miraculously delivered Israel without anybody’s input, but He answers Moses by asking, “What is that in thine hand?” Honestly, the Lord could’ve smote Goliath as he barked obscenities against the armies of the Lord, yet He deigns to utilize the smooth stones picked up by David. Somehow, a stone thrown by him was sufficient to secure the triumph. The truth of the matter is David threw the stone, but he also confessed his trust in the God of Israel, that God would deliver the Philistine into his hand.

Couldn’t the Lord cause the axe head to swim to the top of the river? Of course, but He also wanted to collaborate with the sons of the prophets by having them toss in a twig. As great as God is, He is not above partnering with weak vessels to accomplish His will. Thus the inspired words of Apostle Paul are true, “But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose what is low and despised in the world, even things that are not, to bring to nothing things that are, so that no human being might boast in the presence of God.” 1 Corinthians 1:27-29

So beloved, God delights to work in synergy with the believer for two reasons:

#1 I believe, He wants us invested in our own deliverance. God is not a pagan genie that grants wishes but a God who honors the believer’s faith, according to Hebrews 11:6.

#2 He wants us to experience joy in victory. The victory that God grants isn’t for Himself but for us. God knows who He is and what he can do. However, with our faith invested, we can feel the thrill of seeing God come through on our behalf. So prepare child of God; like the widow collecting vessels to pour oil into, do what you need to do and know that God will ensure your victory, but not without your involvement, i.e., your faith’s preparation.

