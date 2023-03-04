You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The “Church” Kept You From God.

Devout Christians: The “Church” Kept You From God.

(ThyBlackMan.com) This article is going to draw the fire of every fake pastor, denomination, false prophet (profit), lost Imam, catholic priest and clergyman who has deceived you and kept you from knowing God. All the while you thought they were leading you to your Creator, they were leading you into religion, a system that was set up to run parallel with God and His desired relationship with you. A system of counterfeits which has controlled and manipulated relationships with our Creator for centuries. But now it’s time to blow the lid off. And if you neither see nor agree, you have been indoctrinated and brainwashed or you choose to live in comfortable denial.

HAVE YOU BEEN IN RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD OR SERVING MAN’S CHURCH?

Church and mosque leaders have been esteemed far beyond the offices they hold. So much that they get away with lie after lie and little to no accountability, so they think. To most of their followers, these leaders all but walk on water – or so they think. But in reality, far too many (not all) of these leaders are promoting themselves and their versions of their beliefs to achieve their agendas. Simply look at whose names are on the buildings and billboards. Or whose faces are on the church vans and buses. Look at how these people are treated by their followers, as if they are royalty or “gods”.

Case in point. I remember seeing New Birth Missionary Baptist Church members in Lithonia, Georgia carry now deceased and former pedophile predator fake bishop Eddie Long around wrapped in a scroll, in a royal chair, on their shoulders. And when Long was exposed, the church protected this predator who preyed on young boys. So did one of Long’s best friends, Woodrow Walker, a “pastor” also in Georgia who did not openly speak one word of the truth while his “pastor” buddy was molesting young boys. Where was the godliness in either of these men? Would Christ, the Apostles and the Prophets have been silent? No!

IF THE TRUTH MAKES YOU ANGRY, WHY DOESN’T A LIE?

Bow down and kiss the pope’s hand? You gotta be kidding me. Believe that Elijah Muhammad is in the “mother ship” orbiting the Earth? Come on people. Make the pilgrimage to Mecca to walk around the Kaaba until you get close enough to touch the black stone (meteorite) that came from space so you can connect with God via a space rock? Is anybody awake?

Your Creator made a way for you to have a relationship with Him. Then man jumped in and added religion after religion after religion. Each one controlling, manipulating and weakening your relationship and direct connection to your Creator. Here are just a few examples. Joel Osteen (Mr. Spiritual Feel Good) said he never believed he was called to be a pastor. Yet look how many people follow him, not following God, following Joel Osteen. But Joel, if you admit you did not believe you were called of God to pastor, you have no business in the pulpit acting as if you were. Paula White, a fake. Benny Hinn, a smooth fake. Dale Bronner, a religious performer fake. Joyce Meyer, started off great then started twisting the Word of God. Kenneth Copeland and Fred Price were liars and bold manipulators to the core, deceased or not. And being deceased does not change the truth, but it can sure put a damper on the destination. I still remember Fred Price Sr. saying he had the Rolls Royce kind of faith, yet I could never find that in the Bible. I still remember Copeland saying “the biggest failure in the Bible is God. And Copeland saying he had so much faith that his family could not be touched by disease, but then his wife got cancer. People stop playing with God.

Juanita Bynum, the false prophetess with severe relationship, anger and apparently mental issues. Brought to the forefront by T.D. Fakes. If you even listened closely to her messages (and yes I did), her so-called “prophecies” were simply re-worded messages from the scriptures of the Bible. Ironically Juanita, that was not the standard of a prophet in scripture and you fail the Biblical test. Then there is T.D. Jakes, a man who made thousands upon thousands of women believe they had to wait until his meeting came to town for them to get free. Or should I say to be “loosed”. By what authority does Jakes free people when the Bible says whom the Son set’s free is free indeed? And it was not speaking of a Jakes conference setting people free. By what authority did Jakes come to set the captives free? Give me a break people and stop being so gullible. Can you think for yourself for just a minute?

The Bible repeatedly warned you about false teachers, false prophets, fake pastors, doctrines of men, another Christ (a fake presentation of one) and another gospel (a fake one). The Bible tells us to mark them, expose them and avoid them. But if the “them” are in the pulpit and they won’t likely tell on themselves and their buddies won’t tell on them either, who will speak up? I will and you should. Now you see why I am writing this article. Before some of you say “touch not God’s anointed”, I say they are not His anointed and their actions and agendas prove it. Before you say “judge not, least ye be judged”, know that the “judge not” verse does not override the responsibility God gave us to expose those not of Him. And I relay God’s written perspective on these fakes. Maybe you who would say “judge not” should also look at what the Bible teaches about the fakes and what to do about them such as trying their spirits and even exposing them. You will likely be surprised.

Louis Farrakhan is very intelligent and has a phenomenal understanding of politics, economics, sociology and psychology. He understands enough theology to flip many of the denominational “Christian” pastors upside down like a pancake, all by using a misunderstanding of the Bible and twisting of scriptures. Farrakhan speaks very well, arguably better than Elijah Muhammad did. But while both promoted independence for the “black man” in America, it seems that the two of them were almost the only ones who became millionaires through the nation of islam.

I could go on to point out more fakes, but you get the point. We should not be making excuses for the tares who have infected the wheat. Nor the goats amongst the sheep. The church was not only supposed to be held to a higher standards (and thus its leaders). It was supposed to be the standard representing God for the world to see. Apparently too many ministries did not get the memo. Instead they read the one that spoke of going for self, deceiving others, twisting scriptures, controlling the masses and making a ton of money while doing it. Meanwhile the followers paid for the show.

IT’S TIME FOR RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION, NOT COWARDLY SILENCE OR DENIAL

Too many of you are willing to trade the truth in exchange for a “feel-good” feeling or system of pseudo-empowerment that tells you what you want to hear. You believe you are plugged in, but you are not. You are being led astray and going willingly because you will not think, study and connect with the Creator for yourself. This is not the Old Covenant where the priest has to do all that for you. My prayer is that the members of the catholic church will come to see that. The pope is a man and not God’s exclusive representative on Earth. You don’t have to go to man to have your sins forgiven, especially not by a priest who dresses in black, wears a collar and cannot absolve anybody of anything. Think people. Read, study and think.

There are ministers, church leaders, prophets, evangelists, pastors and others who tell the truth. But many of you don’t want to hear them because they won’t tickle or scratch your itching ears, treat God like Santa Claus and promise you the world without you having to change your ways. So many of you won’t send them money, support their works, read their books nor frequent their services. But they are the heroes of the faith with the courage to step up, speak up and tell the truth, no matter what.

They would face the lion’s den, walk with Christ up Calvary and brave the oven with Daniel. They stay both humble and correctable, but the truth and humility within them has power because they represent the Lion of Judah. They are not focused on titles nor accolades because they are about their Father’s business in the mission field. Are you? They are dedicated and not afraid. They walk as the real Apostles walked and speak as the real Prophets spoke. And they will not compromise the Word of God for you, me or anybody else. Not only because they understand the consequences, but also because they are the real children of the Most High. God honors them. Christ honors them. The Holy Spirit honors them. The angels honor them. Those of us who walk in truth honor them. Satan and his cohorts fear them and most of you loathe them.

ARE YOU COMFORTABLE HAVING KNOWN THE TRUTH BUT NOT SAYING ANYTHING?

Religion was created by man to control your relationship with your Creator and your knowledge of Him. Christ made that clear when He chastised the Pharisees. And they, along with the Sadducees and Sanhedrin Council, made it crystal clear what they thought about Christ and the truth when they wanted Him out of their way. Obviously a big mistake on their part. Still today church leaders ae pushing the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit out of the way, so they think. Another big mistake.

The canonization of scripture took out quite a few things you should know, things that would bring you closer to your Creator. Things you can find in your own research. Tyndale, a Bible transcriber/translator, was even burned at the stake in the 1500s for translating the Bible into English so the common man could understand it. John Wycliffe in the 1200s was not any more popular. There was, has been and still is a concerted, strategic, deliberate effort/plot/plan to keep you from the knowledge of and relationship with your Creator. And if you don’t hold the church and ministries accountable, study for yourself and challenge false leaders and false doctrine, you contribute to the deception. The words “judge not” have been used by man as the sugar in the Kool-Aid, a muzzle for the truth and a bullet in the head of accountability.

Racism is a key element of religion that has been used to separate you from your Creator if you are a person of color and to separate you from accountability if you are not. Don’t believe me? Look how much was done in America as “one nation under God”. Or while espousing “in God we trust”. I tend to think they were referencing the “god” of this world, or the “god of this age”, not the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The Declaration of Independence stated that all men were “create equal and endowed by their Creator”, but for at least another 90 years, America formally and completely refused to apply those words to African Americans. Slavery, remember? Then separate but unequal. Then segregation after that. And every bit of that still exists today. So I have to ask where were all the “good ole Christian white folk” then? At the KKK rally, at the lynching or just looking the other way? Why are we expected to get victimization amnesia? Especially when it is still happening to African Americans as a people?

Racism in religion demonized Egypt then turned around, created Egyptology, tried to disguise and rewrite history and both brutally and repeatedly “raped” Africa. That kept African Americans distant from God. Yet we are supposed to forget that? Racism in America white-washed Yeshua, Europeanized Him, renamed Him “Jesus” then made excuses for every one of these deceptive deeds and dared us not to accept it. They put a picture of the fake on the big white Bible on grandma’s coffee table and on the wall in the hallway or living room, blonde/gold straight hair and all Caesar Borgia. That is not to say the African American community should neither have misunderstood nor misapplied the verses in the book of Revelation so it could make Him in our image either. The Bible teaches we are supposed to be like Him, not Him like us.

The church founded by Christ is intact. But the impostor church has risen along side of it, bringing religion, deception, man’s teachings and traditions. Using the same words, reading and quoting the same Bible or Bibles, but with a different agenda. Many of the followers do not know which church they are actually apart of, so they go along, stay quiet, pray and hope for the best. But that is not enough.

DOES THIS ARTICLE RING YOUR BELL? DING, DING!

There is so much treachery in the history of religion as man has attempted to control the masses, whether the masses were of color or not. But I will not bore you with much of it such as the Council at Nicea, the Council at Trent, the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Apocrypha, the Protestant reformation, Luther, Calvin, the Knights Templar, the Jesuits, King Henry the 8th, Constantine, the history of the klan, the Vatican and so on. Just know that I have done the research so I am not just speculating.

Sometimes I think Satan really stands back and says “wow, man is doing it even worse than I would have”. Satan, in many cases, has to only come in and stoke the fire, enable the deceivers and reward the liars who take after him straight from pulpits all across America. I also would not doubt that religious people seek him out and apply for the job. The applications must be stacked up and the interviews backed up. So for those of you who can deceive decent people who want to know their Creator then sleep peacefully at night, satan is hiring. But if you get hired and take the job, plan to go with him when he has to vacate the premises. Church and ministry leaders and followers wake up. Today you have been told and now you know.

