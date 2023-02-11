You are here: Home BM / Christians: The Word of God is the Basis for the Believer’s Love Walk.

Christians: The Word of God is the Basis for the Believer’s Love Walk.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 2

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are natural actions that display when a believer really trusts God. In the confines of this, we are going to see what love really is, what love should really be looking like, how love operates, this hesed agape. If we could ever perfect this and start developing these characteristics in our personal lives, then it will be simply amazing what God can accomplish through us. That is why Paul said you need to become a walking Bible. Not that you can just recite the Bible, but [walk it].

Say, “I am a living epistle. I am a walking Bible. I am a walking manifestation of the goodness of God. I am a walking manifestation of the goodness of God. When people see me, they see the reflection of the Word of God.” I hope you realize that is what we are supposed to be coming into. We are supposed to be being transformed into the image and the likeness of His dear Son. So a lot of stuff that I like I have to discipline myself to die to. Paul talks about in one place mortifying the deeds of your members.

Words are seeds. The Bible says “Casting down imaginations and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, and bring every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ.” Things from the past, I constantly have to cast them down. Thoughts and words have to be cast down, because many of the words that are coming are not even coming from God. Another scripture says, “Take no thought, saying.” See you do not take possession of a thought until you repeat it. Just because a thought comes to your mind does not mean you are supposed to repeat it. The devil uses suggestions, the power of suggestion. He will suggest something to you and wait on you to act it out.

Go to Joshua 1: 8 “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.” The Bible says, “This book of the law shall not depart our of YOUR mouth,” not the pastor’s mouth. You shall meditate therein both day and night – to observe and to do.

Watch YOURSELF perform the Word. There is no other way that I can break that one down. Watch yourself perform God’s Word. See yourself acting that Word out. You may not know all the scriptures in the Bible, but the ones you know, those are the ones you want to start practicing. What God is going to do is add more and more, as you walk out the Word.

Staff Writer; Dr. Henry W. Roberts, II

This man of god is the pastor/teacher of Word of Life Community Church of Whistler and Chickasaw, AL. One may contact him at; DrHWR@ThyBlackMan.com.