Christians & Christianity: Fruitless Grace.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Ti’s a curious thought indeed that the abundant and unmerited grace of God, given without measure to the sons of men, can be rendered vain and fruitless. That this Amazing Grace can be thwarted and forfeit should not only bother every believer but cause one to inquire as to how these things can be. When one considers the depth and vastness of grace, its broad impact, and the wide scope of its effect, how is it that once applied to the life of a human being it can, in the end, be unfruitful? How can something we could not earn by action, however noble, become worthless by our actions?

Dear saint, God’s grace has a purpose! So often is regarded the fruit of faith, but God does not waste His grace. He doesn’t cast it upon men without reason or an end in mind. He expects it to be used accordingly to the purpose in which it was sent. To the unbeliever, grace is given to the end that they may become saved, “for by grace are ye saved”. To the believer, grace is given to produce Christlike characteristics and to fulfill Christ’s mission on the earth.

Now the question becomes, what are we doing with the grace God has given us? We can boldly proclaim the common cliches of the day or even show gratitude for its effect, but what is grace accomplishing in our lives? Is grace producing its fruits? Or are we making grace useless or meaningless because we choose not to surrender ourselves to the will of God? I am convinced that God wants His grace to produce a life where we are more like Christ and winning souls for the kingdom. Furthermore, and I can’t prove it, but I think Time is a form of grace. God gives us time and opportunity to perform His will.

The Apostle Paul admonishes us in his letter to the Ephesian church that we should, “walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” God has graciously given us the tool of time to be as productive as we can be and to grow as efficient servants of Christ. What are we doing with our time? This may come as a shock, but every soul in hell had grace; “for the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,” yet somehow, they squandered grace and abused it to the destruction of their souls.

The Apostle Paul declared, “But by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain; but I laboured more abundantly…” and thus, he would not waste the grace of God given to him. God’s grace has a purpose, and with it, He intends to make us more like Christ and empower us to labor for His kingdom. We must use His grace, and not allow it to go to waste. God’s grace was a gift to us, what we do with it is our gift to Him.