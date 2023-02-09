You are here: Home BM / White Christians & Black Christians: I Place My Faith In Common Sense.

White Christians & Black Christians: I Place My Faith In Common Sense.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 2

(ThyBlackMan.com) There’s been a debate raging over the race of Jesus for as long as I can remember. But it never really interested me, because as far as I’m concerned, it really doesn’t matter. Because regardless of what race Jesus was, he was just another man. The only reason there’s a debate at all is because the Bible claims that Jesus was the son of God. But unless we consider us all the sons and daughters of God, that’s complete nonsense.

The people who wrote the Bible and other religious books didn’t know any more about God than we do today, so we really shouldn’t take them so seriously. They were simply the Pat Robertsons of their time, so the Bible merely constitutes the superstitious rantings of 3000-year-old dead men, and not, as we’ve been told, “the word of God”. It’s the word of man, regarding God, and that’s it.

What makes many assume that the people who wrote the Bible were any closer to God than we are today has always eluded me. I suspect that the primary reason that many believe that myth is because they’ve reasoned that since the people who wrote the Bible lived 3000 years ago, they might have been on more friendly terms with God. But 3000 years is only the blink of an eye in terms of cosmic time, so it’s highly unlikely that they met God while he was at work. But based on the way some people place all of their faith in the Bible, you would think that God actually sat down and dictated the book in real time. Well, he didn’t. The Bible only reflects what people believed about God, but they had absolutely no evidence that what they believed was true, either then, or now.

The universe is 13.8 billion years old, so again, 3000 years is just a drop in the bucket in terms of the age of the universe. So all those 3000 years really mean is that the people back then lacked the education that we have today. Today, if we see a man walking along the beach on the wet sand as the Sun is going down, we see it for what it is, a man walking on wet sand. But 3000 years ago the people would mistake the illusion of the wet sand as the man walking on water. Or, if a person passed out in the public square and Jesus sprinkles water in his face to bring him around, 3000 years ago people would have thought Jesus brought him back from the dead.

So one of the reasons they reported so many “miracles” back then was due to their ignorance and lack of understanding. There’s no way in hell that you can put two of everything on Earth on one boat, for example. And if Adam and Eve were the first people on Earth, where did the people come from in the Land of Nod, that Cain went to live with after he slew his brother, Abel? Thus, the Bible is filled with pure nonsense.

So we have to be careful what we accept from the Bible, because the people who wrote it lacked knowledge and sophistication. As a result, when you follow the Bible, you’re following people who lacked the understanding that we have today. So a literal belief in the Bible is like trying to rely on somebody who rode around on a donkey all their life to teach you how to operate your brand-new Cadillac. If you turn on the radio they’ll think it’s God talking to them.

But beyond that. I recognized as a teenager that one of the biggest mistakes that a person can make in life is to listen to other people instead of connecting the dots in life for yourself. Even the most intelligent people have a tendency to cherry-pick facts and bend reality to fit what they want to believe. So once you get the facts, you should ALWAYS connect the dots for yourself.

So for exactly that reason I learned early in life that anything I couldn’t figure out for myself should simply go unanswered until I could. Even when I was in college, I would double-check what I was told by my professors. I would listen to what they had to say on a subject, and then I’d go and research it, because man has a proven record of being stupid, and I didn’t want to go through life following stupidity. That’s why we have so many problems, and it’s also why we have people like Donald Trump running our government.

THE CONGNIVIST

So for all of the reasons above, I’ve become what I call a devout Congnivist – I coined the word myself. It means that I’m a firm believer in logical cognition. I don’t believe in walking dead men, talking snakes, or any human messengers from God, because God doesn’t need messengers. I believe in one thing – the holy power of common sense – because common sense is our one, and only, connection with the creator.

The logic inherent to common sense will make it abundantly clear that merely having “faith” has absolutely nothing to do with God. Having faith simply means that you “have faith” in what you’ve been told by other men. And since I have absolutely no confidence in anything either written or said by man, faith is not my thing. I only have “faith” in one thing – common sense – because common sense was bestowed upon me by God himself, so I don’t have to worry about the credibility of any self-promoting middle-man.

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree

This brilliant man can be found at; EricLW@ThyBlackMan.com.