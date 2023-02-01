You are here: Home BM / Christians: Being a Child of the Most High God.

Christians: Being a Child of the Most High God.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As a child of the Most High God are you Clark Kent disguised as Superman or are you Superman disguised as Clark Kent? There are Christians who pretend to be Superman, super Christian, but lack the fruit of the Spirit in their lives. They are Clark Kent disguised as Superman. The REAL believers have Superman in them, Super God, so their fruit bears it to be true. They are Superman disguised as Clark Kent. It is the power and authority of Him who dwells in you, Jesus that matters.

When you received God’s gift of salvation, His Son Jesus, you were transformed, transfigured and reborn into a new creation in Christ. But beyond our wildest dreams is the fact that we have been adopted into the royal family of God as sons and daughters of the Most High God. Not only are we no longer slaves to sin but we are those who Jesus calls friend. We are citizens of heaven and part of the family of God. Luke 12:48 Great gifts mean great responsibilities; greater gifts, greater responsibilities! The closer the walk the more intimate your relationship is with the Father the greater the gifts from the Father and the greater the responsibilities that comes with those gifts.

As a child of the Most High God we have responsibilities none more important than to show the world the love of God and share the Gospel of Jesus. To be the ambassadors and representatives of God’s kingdom in all that we say and do daily. Children of the Most High God are not of this world. It is time to distinguish yourself from this world. You do not act, talk, walk or look like this world. Matt 22:37-40 37 Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ 40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” These two commandments is God’s expectation of us His children.

As a child of the Most High God Christ lives and dwells in you. Not just part of Him but the fullness of Christ is found in you! Every part of Christ is in every part of you. From your DNA at the very core of who you are to your body His Temple, mind, soul and spirit. Every single cell in your body contains part of Christ. Knowing this why do we try to limit what God can do in us, to us, with us, for us and through us? If we are not busy trying to limit God we are busy telling Him how to answer our prayers instead of just trusting God. It is time to step out, step up and step into the fullness of Christ in us. We have to raise our level of expectation of God and His awesome power and might that is capable of doing anything. A higher level of expectation of a child of the Most High God not the lowly expectations of a slave.

The stepping out, stepping up and stepping into the fullness of Christ is our faith in action! “For we walk, (steps of faith), by faith and not by sight.” It is in our steps of faith that we activate and encourage the Holy Spirit to move through us His vessel. Your walk is just a step of submission, just a step of admission and just a step of permission. Stepping into the supernatural realm of the fullness of Christ in you. We are to declare out loud “what isn’t as if it were” to bring the future into the now according to God’s will and His Word. We serve the God that makes possible out of the impossible. When it is beyond you, your troubles, your trials, your abilities, your talents, your finances, your relationships or your capabilities it is never beyond God.

As we walk with the Father daily we develop a closer relationship and understanding of God’s love toward us. It is in that love that we learn why and how much God loves us that enables us to love ourselves and to love others. We are to love strangers as well as our enemies. For we cannot walk in the fullness of Christ until we first learn to love one another as we love ourselves. By loving God and loving others we allow God to move and work through us to touch the world for His kingdom. Giving God unrestricted access to us and through us in His limitless ways through obedience, faith and trust in the one and only powerful loving God. Ephesians 4:13 until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ. We don’t have to know all the plans of God and how He is working it all out in the big picture. We just need to rejoice and praise God that we have been chosen to be included in His big picture!

“Do not be conformed to this world.” Do not let un-forgiveness and bitterness dictate your future. Do not let your past, your failures, your faults and your flaws dictate who you are. Do not let this world dictate how you are to live. Do not let this world distract, destroy, deceive, trick, disillusion or hinder you. The world will promise you all earthly pleasures and desires but will only deliver you up for destruction. Your hope, future and destiny can only be found in your Lord and savior Jesus. For you are not living this life for yourself but for the One who formed you in your mother’s womb.

You who have higher expectations as a child of the Most High God are exceptionally unique for you were chosen before the creation of the world for this place and time for God’s purpose and glory. John11:40 Then Jesus said, “Did I not tell you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God?” In alignment, agreement and unity with fellow Christians and with God’s Word we make and take our stand for His kingdom and His glory. As a child of the Most High God you have the mindset of Christ and you lack nothing. God has made all things available to you both in the natural and in the supernatural. Be filled with the Holy Spirit and be used by the Father as His chosen vessel to shine the light of Jesus to the world. For you are a child of the King, the Most High God!

Staff Writer; Steve C.



Can contact this Christian brother at; SteveC@ThyBlackMan.com.