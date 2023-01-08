You are here: Home Health / African Americans: 4 Food Delivery Apps You Might Need On Your Phone.

African Americans: 4 Food Delivery Apps You Might Need On Your Phone.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In the COVID-19 years, food and grocery delivery has become a highly used—almost necessary—service. It expands upon pizza delivery available in certain markets by offering a selection of meals from familiar places and places you probably never had the time to try.

Let’s look at four services—and a quasi-alternative—and see which one is the better option.

4. Postmates

Postmates is a good service to use if you’re a little loose with your pockets. The delivery fees and menu prices tend to be higher than its competitors…well, higher than DoorDash. We’re talking something higher than would be paid or charged for McDonald’s on UberEats or DoorDash.

For local places offering meals you might dig, Postmates is pretty on par with UberEats’ local offerings. You’ll notice some of the same places on both but the delivery fee is usually better on UberEats.

3. GrubHub

This was a delivery service that my brother was on. I used it a couple of times and found it to be somewhere between Postmates and UberEats. It’s not unusual to see national chains not running with the $0.99 delivery free.

GrubHub+ is suggested when using this service for savings on delivery charges. Price aside, this service offers many of the same national chains as the others and might have a good selection of local places that deliver.

2. DoorDash

For more than a year, DoorDash was my delivery service of choice. It not unusual to see national restaurant chains offer $0.99 or free-99 delivery free even if you’re not a DoorPass member. DoorPass definitely sweetens the deal when using the service.

For my area, I’d say that the delivery fees for national chains and local mom and pop places are competitive with UberEats. I’d also say that DoorDash doesn’t have the greatest selection of appealing local places—at least for my city.

A bonus for the top two spots is the convenience shopping aspect. DoorDash’s delivery is solid and I’ve been using it more than Instacart, actually. Certain cities might not allow for alcohol delivery. My city didn’t up until later in 2022 and while I haven’t used it, I’d say that it’s good for folks who would like some wine or a bottle delivered.

1. UberEats

Everything DoorDash offers, UberEats offers with a slightly better selection of local establishments. Again, it might be different for your area. One thing I’ve noticed is that while restaurants regularly use DoorDash for their delivery through their apps, you’ll get more free item deals and offers for a free UberOne membership through UberEats.

I used DoorPass once and never received another free offer. I’ve gotten two free UberOne memberships and they’re gotten a regular member now. Savings are competitive as well for both free members and premium users across UberEats and DoorDash.

The main bonus to UberEats is that you’ll get deals regularly.

Bonus: Restaurant Apps

Sometimes, the restaurants’ own apps can top UberEats and DoorDash for savings and deals. Also, restaurants often offer a rewards program for orders that credit points that can be cashed in for free items on your orders.

National restaurant like Domino’s and Burger King and local establishments like Jack’s hits these notes on all fronts. McDonald’s offers the same but many of the free items are for pick up.

I don’t know, I just feel that using the app is mostly a delivery thing. Even though you can call in orders for pick up on most restaurant and food delivery apps, more should be offered for free delivery customers.

Another bonus to restaurant apps is that sometimes the full menu or order flexibility might not be available on a delivery app. On the restaurant app, you’re able to make your order exactly how you prefer. If it’ll get to you as you requested is another story.

An establishment that fits this is Little Caesars which allows users to order stuffed crust pizzas, something that was absent from DoorDash ordering. Also, you don’t have to worry about the UI block you from the breakfast menu at 9PM when you just want to look—not even preorder breakfast.

Anyway, let us know what delivery apps—if any—you prefer in the comments!

