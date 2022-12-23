Christians: Active and Able.

Thus the heavens and the earth, and all the host of them, were finished. And on the seventh day God ended His work which He had done, and He rested on the seventh day from all His work which He had done. Genesis 2:1-2 NKJV

The world has yet to see all the brilliant creativity God has created in this world. Even now, the scientific world is discovering new species on the earth and phenomena in the heavens. Distant parts of the world are homes to the rarest creatures and the most luxurious sceneries you can imagine. Our world is more than “that pale blue dot,” Carl Sagan entitled; it’s a world of distinct imagination and wonder, made by an all-knowing and all-powerful being. From wonders in the depths of the sea to the luminaries in space and everything in between, it’s unmistakable that God created the heavens and the earth. Even more incredible is that God constructed all the possibilities we see at the beginning of time.

From the subtleties of a single blade of grass to the infrastructure of subterraneous rock, from the painting upon the canvas of butterflies wings to the glittering tapestry witnessed in fish scales, all that we behold comes from the mind of the Master Artist. However, some would treat this Craftsman of Miracles as though He were through creating. They react to life’s obstacles as though nothing new can be formed or produced. These would hold God hostage to His rest taken on the seventh day as though He quit performing wondrous works. Oh, but Christian! God hasn’t ceased creating; He never stopped!

The Lord rested on the seventh to model a pattern of working. He didn’t need to rest as though He were tired from the exercise of creative energy or excessive use of power. Nay, our God, is power! And this power was seen beyond the seventh day of Creation. We see His power in opening Sarah’s womb and producing a son for Abraham. His power shines glaringly at the Red Sea, where He made a way out of no way literally. His strength also exudes through the body of Samson to defeat entire armies on numerous occasions. Time would fail me to note the other wondrous works wrought by the hands of the Almighty in the passages of Scripture. Still, one thing is sure God hasn’t ceased to create.

What does this mean for you, dear Christian, and how does it apply? If you’ve ever been in a situation beyond the limit of your rationale and the capacity of your strength and prayer was made to God, who turned the problem in your favor-God created. If ever peace was out of reach and afar from your ability to grasp and God suddenly and softly administered peace to your mind-God created. If ever your world seemed turned on its head, nothing made sense, and everything drained the strength from your soul, but you found yourself in the presence of God with your vigor and joy restored-God created.

What I’m saying, child of God, is that every miracle, prayer answered, or way made was an act of God, an act of God’s creative power, and evidence that God is still functioning as a Creator in modern times and is still operative as a Creator for you. Life may present you with limits, but don’t make the mistake of limiting the Holy One. He’s still active and able to work in your life in a way that can blow your mind.

