Christians: ‘Tis Not the Season to be Anxious.

Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Matthew 6:25

‘Tis the season; it comes around every year, and it brings a mixture of emotion amidst the commotion in celebrating the birth of Christ. Quite different from the first celebration of Jesus’ birth that was heralded by singing angels, seeking shepherds, and traveling wise men who followed a bright star to a lonely barn in Bethlehem. There was no hustle and bustle that we’ve grown accustomed to at this time of the year. Families plan to visit their relatives, and stores stock up on the latest and most desirable clothes, jewelry, toys, and gadgets. Indeed around Christmas, a bright mood can be seen in the smiles of people going by and heard in the cheerful music played across various platforms.

Certainly, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but at the same time, it’s a period of increased anxiety and concern. Why? Because around this time, parents want to purchase the perfect present for their children, and spouses are trying to express their love through a gift adequately. Meanwhile, others hope they receive something they’ll at least like, or, at best, meet a specific need (or desire). Is it possible that more than any other time in the year, there is a focus on personal want and necessity?

Don’t be mistaken; essential needs don’t magically disappear during this season. It isn’t uncommon for anxiety to abound as many worldwide are either burdened with the task of meeting a need or the uneasy expectation of seeing if “presents” will meet their need. Though personal necessity doesn’t go away, how much do individuals experience undue worry due to trying to please others or themselves? Yes, the focus is on the gifts we may or may not receive; therefore, it’s easy to forget the admonition of Jesus telling us that there are some things we don’t have to worry about because our heavenly Father knows what we need.

Sad, that our otherwise joyous observance is overshadowed by perturbance because attention is redirected away from Christ and the gift He is. If anyone bears authority about not being anxious, it’s Jesus. From His childhood, He had to learn to trust the Father’s guidance. He who could turn stones into bread depended upon God to supply Him with His daily bread. Remember, though a King, He wasn’t received with fanfare and a red carpet welcome when He was born; instead, the bleating of sheep and the lowing of cattle was heard while He lay in a feeding trough. Truth be told, some of these burdens we feel at this time of the year are due to the unrealistic expectation of pleasing everyone. Having reasonable concerns is one thing; worrying to the point of unease is what “drunk with the cares of this life” looks like.

My aim, dear Christian, is to remind you that even in this season, we are to trust God and find our sufficiency in Him. Don’t allow the expectations of society, family, or yourself to rob you of your peace, having you fraught with worry. Remember, God is still available for you to cast your cares upon. The proclamation of David in Psalm 37:25 still rings true, “I have been young, and now am old; Yet I have not seen the righteous forsaken, Nor his descendants begging bread.” Look to God for your provision, and keep your focus on Jesus because He’s the reason for the season, after all.

