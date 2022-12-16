Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / African Americans: Hebrew Yisraelite Movement in USA Turning Voters Away From the Two-Party System?

African Americans: Hebrew Yisraelite Movement in USA Turning Voters Away From the Two-Party System?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Here are several core reasons behind why the Democrat Party is currently losing black voters. Those reasons include 1). reparations, 2). Hebrew Yisraelite movement in North America, and 3). hyperinflation. Speaking from the position of a life-long Democrat who hasn’t voted since 2008, one of the major reasons why I have withheld my vote during this last midterm election is due to the issue of reparations for the American Negro. It had nothing to do with my self-identifying as a Hebrew Yisraelite sovereign national. However, I surmise that due to the Hebrew Yisraelite movement, and the awareness that many of us have of our Yisraelite identify, many who once participated in the local, midterm, and presidential elections are now opting out completely. Many have consciously decided to no longer vote in this system. Even when it comes to attempting to guilt trip people into voting, that is no longer a weaponized tool that the Democrats have at their disposal.

Recently, there has been a major push for reparations to redress the historical grievances and genocide of the American Negro from the 1600s to the Civil Rights Era. A history of reparations is not an uncommon phenomenon in the United States.

The Civil Liberties Act of 1988 “offered monetary redress to over 80,000 people” (2019, Erin Blakemore). These had been Japanese Americans who had been put in internment camps in the United States after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which is why the U.S. Government entered World War II.

Unlike the Japanese Americans who received monetary restitution for the injustices done to over 80,000 Japanese during World War II, where is our reparations for generational injustices, genocide, and the enslavement of millions of Negroes throughout the Western hemisphere? Where is our reparations for the wealth and the Yisraelite kingdoms that were stripped from us by way of the transatlantic slave trade? The nations did conspire against us. King David, the songster, wrote, “They have taken crafty counsel against thy people, and consulted against thy hidden ones. They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance” (Psalm 83:3-4). At least several centuries prior to the transatlantic slave trade, these nations had been observing and studying the Yisraelites as they had prosperous settlements and kingdoms in Africa, surrounded by their African neighbors who were also their enemies.

The Beginning History of Yisraelite Slavery in the New World

In 1441, Pope Martin V had sanctioned the Portuguese trade in African slaves. Who do you think those African slaves were that were traded by the Portuguese, and sold into Portuguese territories in the Western Hemisphere? The first slave ship arrived in Hispaniola in 1502.

P. Henry wrote, “The Kingdom of Judah in West Africa.” The primary sources he cited for his article are Rudolph Windsor’s From Babylon To Timbuktu, Elisee Reclus’ The Universal Geography, Earth and its Inhabitants, West Africa, Volume 12, The Social History of a West African Slaving ‘port’, The Life of Olaudah Equiano, and The History of Dahomy, an Inland Kingdom of Africa.

According to P. Henry, “The discovery of the 1747 map of the kingdom of Juda in West Africa in 2012 has caused quite a sensation.

With the exception of the Lemba, general history provides no indication that black Hebrews might be found in sub-Saharan Africa, but in 1747, British and French mapmakers charted a “Kingdom of Juda” in West Africa. Some scholars say the name bears no significance to the biblical Juda, but there is considerable evidence to the contrary.

The presence of Hebrews in Africa is generally traced back to the siege of Jerusalem in 66-70 AD. R.L. Windsor says it is estimated that during the period of Roman rule from Pompey to Julius, 1,000,000 Hebrews fled into Africa fleeing Roman persecution and slavery (Windsor, 1969, p. 84). Ella Hughley agrees that the 66-70 AD Roman-Jewish war marked the peak of persecution and the end of the original Hebrew Israelites as a nation. Hughley says: “Israelites who managed to escape their persecutors during the war subsequently migrated to West Africa.”

“By 1771, colonial cartographers had renamed Juda the “Slave Coast” when it became the primary slave port in West Africa, stretching several hundred miles from the Bight of Benin to Gabon in West Central Africa. Even with this name change, the view that the name Juda does not enter the historical records until 1671[3] is opposed by Elisee Reclus who in 1888 states: “The Europeans have designated by various names of Fida, Hwedah, Whydah, Ouida: the region ancient authors called Juda” the inhabitants were called the ‘Judaic’ and indeed they were regarded as a remnant of the lost tribes of Israel”[3]. Those ancient writers Reclus is referring to are the Hebrew authors of the Bible.

Evidence that Juda was inhabited by the descendants of Jacob, who were subsequently deported during the trans-Atlantic slave trade, can be found in the written testimony of Olaudah Equiano. He was captured at age 10 from the former Biafra, just above the Deserts of Seth. Olaudah wrote of the Hebrew customs practised by his tribe.

They have many offerings, particularly at full moons; generally two at harvest before the fruits are taken out of the ground: and when any young animals are killed, sometimes they offer up part of them as a sacrifice. These offerings, when made by one of the heads of a family, serve for the whole. …Some of our offerings are eaten with bitter herbs.[4].

Olaudah’s Hebrewism is also evident in his name. We know he is from the tribe of Juda because the suffix “uda” for Y-uda is present in Ola-uda-h.

It is now common knowledge that the merchants and slavers knew the exact origins of the people they took captive from West Africa because they recorded some of their names.

• Yahwah (Girl) • Yahkobah (Boy) • Haywah (Man) • Yehweh (Woman)… • Huhyahwah (woman) • Yeowah (woman) • Yewah (man).

According to Portuguese slave records, their names were not constructed from terms such as Lord, Jehovah, Elohim, or Adonai; but were variations of the name “Yahweh” proving that they knew the real names of the God of Abraham.

The land of Juda (Whydah) was described in 1793, as being “beyond description for beauty and description, and was so populous, that one village contained as many inhabitants as the whole kingdom on the Gold Coast. [4] The history of the people who lived on the Slave Coast (Juda) has been subject to historical distortions, but identifying the geographic location from which the dispersed Hebrews would return is not difficult when the Bible confirms it. Prophesying the return of the scattered Hebrews the Most High says:

“From beyond the rivers of Ethiopia my petitioners, even the daughter of My dispersed, shall bring mine offering” (Zephaniah 3:10).

Africa was at one time known to the ancient world as Ethiopia. And the Atlantic Ocean was called the Aethiopic Ocean. Subsequently it has become evident after so long that one covert objective for slavery was to remove the Hebrews from their lands and so cut them off from being a nation. The prophet Joel said, “The children also of Juda and the children of Jerusalem have ye sold unto the Grecians (Europeans) that you might remove them far from their border” (Joel 3:6).

It is in Juda that the colonizers built the ‘Door of No Return’ the physical gate through which the tribes of Levi and Juda passed into slavery and into the land of their enemies. According to Psalm 83, the captors of Jacob knew who they were enslaving, and the name of this man-made gate reveals the intention; to ensure that there would be no return.”

The people that were stolen were our Hebrew Yisraelite ancestors. Taken against their will. Stripped of their national identity and their names. Brought to a distant land to serve their masters, in shame, nakedness, degradation, and humiliation. In this land, we became a byword, and a laughingstock before the entire world. The whole world watching knew exactly who we were, and they still know who we are to this same day.

The two-party system is slowly losing black voters. I can speak for myself when I say, I have not voted since 2008. My intention was to vote all Republican moving forward. However, the midterm election has come and gone. I don’t have the will to cast a vote. Run me a reparations check, and then, I may cast a vote again. I need something tangible for my vote. I don’t want your empty promises. I don’t want to hear what you’re going to do if I vote. I want you to do it, and then I may vote again. End of discussion.

Staff Writer; Alberta Parish

One may find this sister over at; http://blackpoliticomedia.blogspot.com.