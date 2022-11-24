You are here: Home BM / Christians: Called Sons of God!

Christians: Called Sons of God!

(ThyBlackMan.com) “Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God…” 1 John 3:1a.

We currently live in a world of great technological advancements. Through the internet, we have access to a horde of information and connect to people literally around the world. Centuries ago, men gazed at the stars in awe, wonder, and curiosity, with a desire to investigate the unknown fathoms of space. We now have aircraft manufactured to travel into space to explore and answer the questions about what’s out there. We also have the capabilities of diving into the deep abyss of the ocean and make discoveries of new creatures and species before hidden from technological development.

However, with all the great and marvelous wonders that we can see and appreciate, humankind is His crowning achievement from God’s point of view. It is said that ‘humanity is the masterpiece of God’s creation,’ and it must lead us to wonder why, or how, can these things be? It is this same bewilderment that baffled the Psalmist that penned the words, “When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and stars, which thou has ordained; What is man, that thou art so mindful of him? And the son of man, that thou visitest him?” Psalm 8:3-4.

God’s love for humanity is seen in the redemptive work of Jesus Christ. Through sin, man broke fellowship with God and decided to go his way, live life as he pleased, and yet God still loved humanity. For no other being or creature created did God send His Son to die for other than mankind. Not even the fallen angels get this privilege! Let’s keep in mind that when Adam sinned, the whole earth was affected. Not only were Adam and Eve cursed due to sin, but the ground was cursed also. Thorns and thistles would sprout out of the land as effortlessly as grass and flowers until at last it would be reported by the Apostle Paul that “the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now.” And yet, God still loved humanity. God did not send His son to bring peace to the chaotic winds that become tornadoes or settle the turbulent seas that can become a hurricane, or still the unstable ground that moves and creates earthquakes. Instead, he sent His Son to the disordered and tumultuous lives of men and women ravaged by sin to complete His redemptive work and turned sinners into sons and daughters.

Being made, not just considered, as sons of God is the greatest compliment to human beings. There is no greater joy to be had, no preferred place to be positioned than to be a child of God! Again, we’re not simply considered sons of God but are made, transformed, and recreated into children of the Most High. None of the things we are privileged to do for God in service is more important than being His son. It is indeed a distinguished honor to be called to preach and become a spokesman for Him.

It is exceptional to be picked out and placed in the pastorate or gifted to be a psalmist or worship leader. But to be his child; in the hierarchy of titles, this is supreme. To be heirs and joints-heirs with our Lord Jesus Christ, to be able to sit in heavenly places with Him, to be made accepted in the beloved; this is why God has lavished His love upon us. And it is for this cause we’ll continue to ponder along with the Psalmist our worth and value, a question that will take an eternity to unfold.

Staff Writer; C. E. Davis

