African Americans; White America Shall Not Save Our Communities.

(ThyBlackMan.com) From Tarzan to Thor, Captain America to Superman to the golden haired, blue-eyed Jesus, “white saviors” have been presented as rescuers of the African American people from all our troubles and struggles. It seems we have forgotten that many of those very same struggles have been created and initiated by people who look just like the saviors we have looked up to or been told to obey. Our people have been programmed to think we are less capable and less prepared to take care of ourselves, thus the message has been that we need the “white savior” to do it for us. Meanwhile, we have lowered our expectations of ourselves and locked away our potential as a people, instead becoming content and complacent to let our rescuers fly in to save the day.

Sinister programming all the way back from slavery has embedded the idea in the African American community that we cannot take care of ourselves. And whether we are waiting for a white savior or a “black one” (Martin Luther King Jr., Elijah Muhammad, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson etc.), our people must wake up, stop waiting and realize that our leaders and solutions are in the mirror. We cannot, should not and must not wait for Massa to do something to help us that we should have done for ourselves then criticize him when he doesn’t.

THE WHITE MAN’S ICE IS NOT COLDER THAN OURS!

Cycles of dependency on the government for assistance have crippled the African American community even as our people have inherited the party of our former slave masters. Settling for a job on the corporate plantation where our people are told what to do, what to wear, when they must show up, when they can leave and when to eat has drowned out the spirit of entrepreneurship in our people. We have forgotten the examples of prosperous entrepreneur examples such as Harlem and Black Wall street. But it’s past time to wake up and this is your wake up call.

My mission is simple, to deprogram as many African Americans as I can from the slavery mindset. Regardless of how much you make, where you live or what you drive – you have not arrived. Our people need to be as alert as possible so we do not need weed clouding up our heads and decisions. Our sons need to pull their pants up, our daughters need to act and dress like young ladies instead of whores and our youth need to stay away from homosexual agendas that reduce our numbers.

Our parents need to be parents, not abusers and not club hoppers out doing their own thing. Our women need to drop the negative, condescending attitudes and chips on their shoulders. Our men need to step up and be monogamous examples who are all about family and the prosperity thereof. Our churches need to stop promoting the pastor and behaving just like the greedy, selfish, materialistic world they claim is going to Hell. Our churches and mosques need to teach our people not just to survive, but to thrive, achieve and stay healthy, not to simply emulate leaders with bow ties, bean pies and Rev. Doctor collars or robes. PLAY TIME IS OVER and it’s time for our people to grow up.

Black Community Stand Up.

When you were a child, parents did everything for you. But you are an adult and you have a bigger impact on your fate and future than any white man, government program or employer. But you have to “overstand” this or you will never break out of the bondage of the slavery mindset. Our people are capable of taking care of themselves without WIC or food stamps, section 8 or other dependency-creating entitlement programs. The Affordable Care Act even sounds good until you read the section that allows for implanting microchips that can track you like Lo-Jack. We need to stop waiting for handouts and scraps. We have to rise as a people, not by backstabbing, but rather by watching each other’s back. Our people need to police the police as well as our elected officials and voting is not enough. But first everything starts at home, in our schools, our living rooms and our neighborhoods.

We must respect ourselves and police ourselves, pushing the drug dealers out instead of buying from them, rejecting the prostitutes instead of patronizing them and reporting what we see instead of believing in some bs rule of not snitching. Yes it’s time to grow up and be our own solutions. If you are defending behaviors that sabotage our people and our community, you are part of the problem. If you do nothing, you are part of the problem. If you think you are exempt so you stand by and let eugenic genocide happen, you are part of the problem. If you are part of the problem, don’t complain when crime, racism, police brutality or oppression knocks on your door. But if you will step up, stand up and speak up, you are part of the solution. This is your wake up call.

Staff Writer; Trevo Craw

A Free Thinker, who loves to talk about Politics, etc. Also, all about uplifting the Black Community even if it doesn’t fit your mindset. One may hit me up at; TrevoCraw@ThyBlackMan.com.