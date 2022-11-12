You are here: Home BM / Christians; Don’t let anything obstruct your view of God.

Christians; Don’t let anything obstruct your view of God.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 3 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) God is the God of our supply and we should worship only Him. When we turn to Isaiah 6:1, the Word of God says, “In the year that king Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and his train filled the temple.” His train filled the whole temple. Traditionally, they took the king and queen’s train and put them in front of them. If you can understand, all of heaven was filled with the glory of God.

Go to Matthew 23:23. Jesus says, “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: these ought ye to have done, and not to leave the other undone.” We are under the dispensation of grace and truth. But that does not mean we throw out the Old Covenant. The Old Covenant is truth. God gave us the grace and fulfilled the truth we could not fulfill for ourselves. So, He gave us the truth we need. We cannot have grace without truth.

God says not to leave the others undone. We have to have balance. You may be paying your tithes, giving your offerings, but you are letting go of the heavier part. God is saying we cannot do one without the other. You are having problems with little things, Jesus says, but you are swallowing the big things, straining at a gnat, but swallowing a camel.

For all of these people who say we do not have to abide by the full counsel of God, they are deceiving us with this doctrine. The Lord Himself said that we have to have balance. Jesus knew that this current time we are in was coming in history when He spoke these words in Matthew. When people tell you that you can live any kind of way and do anything you want, they are lying to you. Jesus said that if I love Him, I will keep His commandments. It is not because I am obligated, but out of love. When you do something for someone you care about, it is coming from your heart. Like when your children do good, they want you to be happy with them.

The Bible says when my ways please God, He makes even my enemies to be at peace with me. God identifies Himself by what He has done for people. He says He is the God who brought the Israelites out of Egypt. The same is true for us today. He got you out of one house and put you in another one. You may have started out on Food Stamps, but now you are buying groceries. You may not have even had a GED, but today you have a Master’s Degree. You may have used to have lived in the project, but now you have your own four bedroom, three bathroom, two car garage home. God is the one who did this in your life. This is why we should be serving no other God but Him. He is the God of our supply.

God is the God of our supply. He might use your job, Social Security, or somebody else to get it to you, but God provided it. If you have a good mind; if you are a professional now, it was God who gave you the mind to be the schoolteacher, the carpenter, the doctor, the plumber, the engineer. . .it was God who provided the supply.

We should have no other God before Him. Because of what He has done for us, we should have no other God but Him. Not Hari Krishna, not Buddha, no other god. What have you allowed to get in between you and your relationship with God? Some people allow their husband or their wife to get in between that relationship. When it comes to serving God, we should want nothing blocking our view.

Go back to Isaiah 6:1. Isaiah’s problem was Uzziah. The prophet looked at Uzziah more than he looked at God. As the prophet he should have had a relationship with God, and then with his king. But his king was blocking his view of God. This is going to be real strong, but sometimes God has to kill things in your life so you can see Him.

When we read that scripture, it says, in the year King Uzziah died, “I saw also the Lord.” That is when his ministry began to metamorphosize and change. We have to guard our spirits and not allow ourselves to be anyone else’s garbage can. What is obstructing your view: your car, job, the girl? God says we should have no other gods before Him. The Bible said the love of money is the root of all evil. I am supposed to be a God-chaser. When you start chasing God, things will start chasing you.

Staff Writer; Dr. Henry W. Roberts, II

This man of god is the pastor/teacher of Word of Life Community Church of Whistler and Chickasaw, AL. One may contact him at; DrHWR@ThyBlackMan.com.