African Americans; To Rebuild A Community.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Every few years, it seems, a group of Blacks get together to come up with ‘The Black Agenda’. The cameras flash and speeches are made…but nothing seems to get done. Recently, I happened to sit in upon such a gathering, and was sorely disappointed with the discussions. You see, those of us who have a touch of gray in our hairlines, and have lived through the turbulent sixties know full well that we, as a people, successfully fought for–and won–many rights that were due us.

These days, too many in our communities have forgotten that we have won the Civil Rights struggle, and have grown content to rely upon others to ‘give’ us things our parents–and grandparents–have already secured for us. Further, many of the ‘things’ that we call ‘rights’ demanded these days have the stench of sin, immorality and enslavement attached to them. They depend upon alphabet groups, government or the largess of ‘compassionate’ capitalism or ‘blatant’ socialism to sign the checks.

Balderdash. History and the Scriptures have placed the blueprints in front of us.

Here are MY five ‘building blocks’ to rebuild us. See if you’ve heard of any of them in any of the more recent discussions of ‘A Black Agenda’…

1. Re-forge and renew our connection to God, God’s Word, and God’s Church. I am not ashamed to acknowledge my Christianity, right off the bat. The connection of the soul to God by Jesus Christ, a regular church-going life, and daily study of the Scriptures will provide not only good to the spirit and soul, but wisdom to the brain. Booker T. Washington, founder and builder of the famed Tuskegee University (originally Tuskegee Normal & Industrial Institute) created an environment where religion and faith in God were free to flourish. He taught his students, and sought faculty that viewed the Christian faith as an active religion. Any agenda or blueprint for societal change MUST have at its root the Creator who changes the hearts and souls of individuals.

2. Reclaim the benefits of traditional marriage. Back in the sixties and seventies, there were two career families in the Black community, mainly out of necessity. However, BOTH parents were committed to marriage; husbands leading, wives submitting and children obeying. BOTH parents took care of discipline, and pulled TOGETHER to build a loving home. Once ‘we’ bought the lies spewed from the social engineers and the government for 30 pieces of silver and a little political power, many homes in the various races started falling apart–including in Black neighborhoods. Get a copy of Earth, Wind and Fire’s: “Whatever Happened”, to further underscore my point.

3. Resurrect our entrepreneurial spirit. We have put out the fires that used to stoke our community on a daily basis. When Black History month comes around we forget that Madam C. J. Walker was a millionaire, creating jobs and building wealth. There were eleven OTHER Black women just as rich–if not richer–in other ventures. What about the brothers? Well, ee don’t hear about Elijah McCoy, the man who helped to revolutionize the steam locomotive. We are blissfully ignorant of the Black contributions to various industries, including Wall Street, Silicon Valley, etc. We are quick to attempt to ‘shut down’ the successful brother or sister who has a dream a new idea, and puts it all on the line to help society. To be an entrepreneur means that you are pursuing job creation and wealth building. Those are the earmarks of capitalism, my friend…NOT socialism. Affordable housing and a ‘living wage’ becoming irrelevant when you OWN your own house, own a company, earn a salary, and engage in job creation. When we had nothing, we made everything. When we gained everything, we lost each other. Word.

4. Realize that education begins in the home with the parents in charge. Our first teachers were our parents and grandparents. Many of them got their educational knowledge out of the B-I-B-L-E, and were regarded as wise beyond their years. When the public schools opened, and our people got involved with them, our parents didn’t let us ‘slide’ through the system. They kept an eye on what the teachers were doing, and made sure that we carried and represented our family name well. Now, a few of us did spend time in the Principal’s office upon occasion, however, it wasn’t for that long. A quick call to the parents usually led to the ‘board of education’ being applied to the seat of the problem at school, and again at home. Home schooling, charter schools, vouchers and even public education don’t have much in the way of real ‘clout’ if mama and daddy aren’t keeping tabs on what is being taught to their children DAILY!

5. Reject the slaughter of our unborn–and born. Simply put, we must reject the lies of Planned Parenthood, and others dedicated to cause our destruction. In 2019, there was a weekend held by some of our people to call attention to the abortions of more than 20 million BLACK babies since the 1973 creation of the Frankenstein known as ‘Roe v. Wade’. We must reject the lies of ‘Black Lives Matter’, the ‘Sodomite Mafia’ and other money-loving stalwarts of the Pro-death culture. We must turn the criminals in who live among us, which will, in turn, save the lives of countless young men and teenagers. The reason why ‘food deserts’ exist in many of our areas? The crime rate is through the roof! IF we would register and vote in EACH election, WE would dictate more (not less) police presence in our neighborhoods, and the justice system would have not choice but to operate MORE efficiently, rather than less.

Let me end here with a final quote from Booker T. Washington: “The world cares very little about what a man knows; it is what a man is able to do that counts.” The time for talking is over. Without these five building blocks OUR house will not stand.

Staff Writer; Mike Ramey

This brother is also a Minister, Modern Street Gangs Specialist, Nationally-Known Political Consultant and Syndicated Columnist who lives in Indianapolis, Indiana. “Ramey‘s Guide To Elective Office For Men”, is one of a variety of columns that Ramey has in cyberspace. His address is still the same: manhoodline@yahoo.com.