Christians; Principle is Necessary Even with Faith.
November 8, 2022 by Staff
(ThyBlackMan.com) It seems many are questioning their faith in God, because they feel as though he no longer hears their prayers. They see the devastation around them, and they feel as though prayer no longer works for them. They know how to quote the scriptures in the Bible that tell them what God will do, and that he will answer prayer. So, they continue to pray, confess God’s Word, and even tithe…but nothing changes. This reality has driven many out of the church and their belief. It goes from praying to hopeless talk and despair.
When hope is lost anger manifests, and this is usually directed towards God. He is cursed and mocked…called fake, and they cry out that if they want change they will have to make it happen themselves because God is no longer with them. However, they find themselves stopped in their tracks when death arrives for those they love because they have no power to stop it…and why bother praying.
This is a very grim depiction but may are battling with it in their hearts and mind. The thing that is often overlooked is the part we play in our deliverance. It is so much easier to blame God than to acknowledge the fear in our own hearts. If one chooses to believe in a spiritual belief system it is important to look at everything that is necessary, not just what we are to receive. Principles are the laws of the universe and no one is exempt from them.
Biblical principle shows that faith and fear can not occupy the same space. When dealing with a matter we can’t afford to be “double-minded” because if we are we can’t receive from God. Fear is one of our greatest enemies it shuts down faith, hope, love, and positive speaking. If we pray, and then with the same mouth speak negativity one can ask which do we truly want. In that moment are we not double minded?
Living a life of principle allows us to be ordered in our thoughts and sure footed in our decisions. Principle is the foundation that supports our faith when things don’t look like they will move in our favor. It reminds us of what we prayed for and helps govern how we life. If one believes in God but won’t operate in the principles of God faith is very difficult to walk in as doubt and fear fill our mind.
It’s important to take the time to understand principle and put it to work in your life. It is also important to understand your life is the only one you can control. There will be times you will pray for the best for others but only God knows what’s in their heart. Only he knows the truth of the fear they may be faced with. You can’t judge your life by what’s happening in the lives of others.
All believe systems are built on principle which is the foundation of said thing. Take the time to know what the principles are for what you believe in, because then you can apply faith and prayer to your life in the manner it was meant to function. Understanding and application of principle can help save you from hopelessness and despair because what you believe and how you practice in it is rooted in the foundation necessary for your faith to work.
Matthew 16:24
Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.
… I’m not surprised. Let them leave. Tell them Jesus loves them but don’t hold them back. As I write this, I can feel the judgment. … Let’s look at the scriptures. Inside of the New Testament, there is a disagreement that happens between two Christians because a younger member wants to leave. After the conversation, he leaves and ends up finding his way back. Our job as brothers and sisters is to give our siblings the tools required to take the journey. Sometimes its scripture and other times it’s a helping hand. The journey is for them and God. God knows what’s best and regardless of where he sends them, he knows better than us all. We don’t let the lives of others discourage or alter our relationship with God because if we do, that was the bar. What that bar is for all of us is different. For some, if we fall in love, it’s enough to walk from God. For others, a family members situation is enough. For the few, we walk past them all. Our trails and tribulations isnt enough to make us turn from God. We may cryout inside from the torment of the world but, we clean our hearts so that we have a place for God. A special place. You think when an angel comes to trouble the water we shall be waiting outside of it for years? Of course not. We will wait inside the water.
I am happy that some are reading and getting a better understanding but, you have to learn to put it all together and leave no piece out. Let’s look at a man who did this. Joseph son of Israel. A young man that kept his earthy father pleased. He kept the ways of the Lord in his mouth and actions. The jealousy from his own kin caused them to sell him into slavery. He survived and worked his way up, keeping the faith and the commandments. Was sent to jail over a lie because he didn’t want to disobey God and his new earthy master. He survived and kept God in his heart. He became the second most powerful man in Eygpt. It didn’t matter how bad it got for Joseph, he kept the faith.
Keep this story in mind.
When and how God answers prayers is a complicated matter to discuss. His personality and plans are complicated to say the least. I think the easiest way to explain this is, he is looking for unconditional love. Do you have that for him?
Im not exactly sure what people are asking for in their prayers so, I can’t say one thing or another about specifics. The first thing I would recommend is understanding whoms feet you lay your request to. This is an entity that once you have entered his unmasked presence, you know that not you are nothing, your entire life and all the problems you have are nothing. All of these people, the ones to come and the ones that are gone, are nothing. Everything that has passed through the known and unknown space is nothing once he is in the room. You know fear. It be better to fight this entire earth than to have him displeased with you.
James 2:20-22
But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead?
Was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar?
Seest thou how faith wrought with his works, and by works was faith made perfect?
Revelation 14:6-7
And I saw another angel fly in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach unto them that dwell on the earth, and to every nation, and kindred, and tongue, and people,
Saying with a loud voice, Fear God, and give glory to him; for the hour of his judgment is come: and worship him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters.