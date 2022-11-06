Misc. / You are here: Home Education / African Americans; 5 Early Signs Your Child Will Be Successful In Life.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Many parents want to see early signs of “genius at home.” But when no two kids act the same, it’s practically impossible to target genius traits. However, science has much to recommend on our list. Science tells us that your child will be successful in life if you see these signs.

Their behavior in school

Your child’s behavior in school says a lot about his future. A study conducted in the U.S. reveals some interesting facts about how their behavior can be an early sign. Kids that have a higher interest in school have higher chances of attaining higher education. They earn a higher income and higher occupational prestige. Being a responsible student in school indicates that the child will attain higher education and occupational prestige.

The study used a large database of high school students in the United States. In this study, the researchers investigated the behavior for over a 50-year time span. It was found that a child’s behavior in school plays a major role in determining their educational and occupational success. Surprisingly, it is above and beyond their IQ, parental socioeconomic status, and other personality traits.

They do chores

The Harvard Grant Study has found that children should do chores if they want to be successful in life. If children are doing chores, they are learning to handle and manage work. Parents should make kids do their chores because it will help kids learn that things don’t happen by magic.

The study says that self-dependent kids become team players when they are in a job. They know how to collaborate with others. When they see someone struggling, they identify the problem because they know what struggling looks like. People who are accustomed to being spoon-fed literally cry when they are told to work independently. If parents are doing everything for kids, it means the kids aren’t learning anything.

They are risk takers

A study based on entrepreneurs concluded that successful people have one thing in common – a unique combination of cognitive and non-cognitive skills. As kids, they tend to take risks. They are more likely to do things differently and they are ready to break rules.

There’s a fine line between taking calculated risks and doing something without assessing possible outcomes. The ability to weigh pros and cons matters a lot. Parents often don’t realize that they are sabotaging their child’s potential success with overprotection and negligence. Overprotective nature of parents can make children lose self-confidence. Negligence can put them in some serious trouble.

They are always busy

Their ambition is big enough to push them. Successful people have something that keeps them busy. You rarely have to check whether they completed their work, or worry about them fooling around. They are kids so it’s obvious that you have to encourage them, time to time, but for the most part, they just don’t need reminders.

Some children don’t take interest in certain things and it’s absolutely fine. Some are happy in their own mess. If you don’t have to try much to convince them to stay active, they are already attuned to living a successful life.

Your kids don’t have to be social, so don’t push them if they are quiet. Networking is a good quality, but some extra smart kids observe before they speak or interact. They have the ability to see if the activity is worth investing their time in.

They focus on efforts

Some kids focus only on the perfect result, while some focus on the entire journey and think about doing more. Achieving desired results may be important, but focusing on efforts makes them succeed in life. When they focus on efforts, they learn to try, and at the same time, they learn to fail and win. This attitude defines whether a kid will grow with a fixed mindset or a growth mindset. Studies show that a growth mindset flourishes in challenging conditions. On the other hand, people with a fixed mindset assume that what they can’t control is what defines them.

Remember that being smart doesn’t mean successful. Not all the smart kids stand out. Most importantly, a well-educated and well-behaved parent is more likely to understand the importance of support a child needs. Parents who create an environment focused on learning are more likely to raise a child they’ll be proud of.

