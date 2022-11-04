You are here: Home BM / Christians; Does size matter when it comes to your seed?

Christians; Does size matter when it comes to your seed?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Today, I would like to pose a simple question: Does size matter when it comes to your seed?

Now that I’ve got your attention, let me rephrase that. Rather, does size matter when it comes to our faith? In the gospel of Matthew, Jesus compared both faith and the Kingdom of heaven to that of a mustard seed. So apparently, there’s something to be said for size – albeit an inverse proportion to how most of us view size relative to strength.

Relative to the singular plants, trees and multiple groves that can be produced from one seed, their little hulls are packed full of the miraculous. It’s no wonder Jesus used it as a metaphor for our faith and advancing the Kingdom. But He didn’t reference any seed – He referenced a mustard seed in Matthew 17:20 and Matthew 13:31-32.

Have you ever seen a mustard seed? When grouped together, they look like grain but if you ever have the opportunity to try and hold one by itself – you’ll find that it’s a hard thing to keep track of. The miniscule nature of this seed brings out Jesus’ point when you see it for yourself.

But it’s not the size that matters regarding your faith or the Kingdom of heaven. To the point, “size” is not even mentioned in the King James Version of Matthew 17:20:

“…If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.”

So if size is taken out of the equation – it was never about the physicality of the seed. It’s what you do – it’s the work you put into your faith that matters. If we focus on the size of the seed, then it is possible to doubt and take for granted the work that lies within a mustard seed when you look at it from such a carnal mindset. But when you begin to operate on the things that you cannot see (the interior of its casing) – THAT’S when the miraculous can happen. We must adopt a kernel mindset:

Sighs Matter Sighs shatter and shake

Seismic matters of faith when

The battle’s too great. * Kernel Mustard’s Last: Standing on Faith We must custom breed

Clusters of mustered belief

Into mustard seeds.

~

Imagine the food shortage that would extend to even the “first-world” countries of the world if the husbandmen a.k.a. farmers stopped trying to pull out the miraculous from the seeds they possess – discouraged because of the scope of their hopes in comparison to the size of their seeds. We would all starve.

In much the same way, your spirit is starved when you deny it the proper faith to move mountains – literally and figuratively in your life. How do you deprive/starve your spirit of faith? Allow me to defer to the following scriptures that, when paired together, speak volumes… or should I say, produce fields of thousand-fold yield:

“What doth it profit, my brethren, though a man say he hath faith, and have not works? can faith save him? If a brother or sister be naked, and destitute of daily food, and one of you say unto them, Depart in peace, be ye warmed and filled; notwithstanding ye give them not those things which are needful to the body; what doth it profit?

Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.”

– James 2:14-17

“So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God. But I say, Have they not heard? Yes verily, their sound went into all the earth, and their words unto the ends of the world.” – Romans 10:17-18

The latter part of the latter scripture speaks to me regarding how the Kingdom is to be spread on earth. In the same manner that a farmer spreads the seeds onto the ground from his hands, this is how the Kingdom is to be spread. By word of mouth (the Gospel or “good news”) and by the WORKS of the house of God. WE are that house – we are the laborers called into the field though we are few and the harvest is plenty (Matthew 9:37-38). So, if I may be blunt, stop ho-ing around and put your hoe to the ground!

Staff Writer; Reggie Legend