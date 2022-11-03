You are here: Home News / Politics; Party loyalty will be our end.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Once a tiny segment of our existence—a mere association with a group whose ideas align with ours on average—political parties have evolved from simple associations into our primary identities. They have absorbed our perspectives, entered our daily conversation, and permeated all forms of media. As more and more individuals become radicalized within their own parties, one must consider if party loyalty has gone too far.

It seems logical to me that there would be only a small number of individuals whose ideas perfectly match those of their party and its leaders. As we listen to the media and observe a rising number of real-life individuals who fit this criterion, it becomes evident that party loyalty has supplanted reasoning and individualism in the masses; it has become the mainstream, not the fringe.

It is difficult to fault anybody for embracing radical beliefs. Given the substantial sums poured into pushing political propaganda through mainstream and otherwise reputable outlets, it is easy to assume that the beliefs being promoted are the most reasonable, especially given that those advocating these views have access to more information than the average person.

Consequently, when the unusual ostensibly becomes the mainstream, an increasing number of people prefer to follow without much thought. Fortunately, although their numbers are growing fast, there are considerably fewer ardent loyalists than sensible individuals. Despite this, the most irrational individuals are frequently the loudest, and our political leaders listen to the loudest individuals because they are the only ones who they can hear.

As a result of loyalists preaching as if they represent the majority, terrible policy decisions are made—a sad reality. So frequently, we observe that party loyalists develop and advocate for policies that are both damaging and nonsensical.

This is absolutely true for both the Republican and Democratic parties. If a Democrat, for instance, believes that transgenders should be supported, this does not necessarily imply that they favor the radical measures, such as sex changes for transgender people and drag performers teaching elementary-school-aged children, that mainstream Democrats support. Likewise, the same applies to Republicans. If a majority of Republicans support curbing illegal immigration, it does not necessarily follow that they support erecting a wall or transporting illegal immigrants to sanctuary states. For both parties, even if they do support certain positions, it is not necessarily the case that their support would be active, but only passive.

Despite the fact that the minority of every political party is typically the loudest, we rarely hold party loyalists accountable when they cause division and destruction for the rational.

To expose the underbelly of politics and deter people from succumbing to the compelling arguments of political leaders, accountability is absolutely essential if we desire a better nation and a better future. Without an unwavering commitment to embracing our own principles and believing in ourselves rather than our political leaders, we will be victimized by the propaganda-pushing serpents of their respective parties, who wish to victimize us and keep us in despair in order to maintain their stranglehold on our lives. We cannot become pawns for them to manipulate and maneuver as they see fit, nor can we become that small group of party loyalists who victimize the innocent.

Once people learn that they should be loyal to their own principles and not those of others, it becomes simple to teach them not to become victims. They can avoid falling prey to groupthink and beginning a cycle of doubting their own ideas and discarding them in favor of those of others. And they can prevent themselves from being used to harm others in complex ways that they could not fathom.

When we were young children, before we were introduced to politics, our values were formed at home. Illegal immigration and transgenderism are not subjects that the older generation was taught in the classroom.

A person may or may not be religious, they may believe it is acceptable to lie, cheat, and steal more often than others believe, and they may have differing views on what is good, bad, and fair. All of these qualities and more underpin virtually every political stance, yet so many individuals have become so rigid in their political views that they frequently lose sight of why they hold these beliefs. Tragically, these underlying principles are frequently used ex post facto to defend a person’s viewpoint on a particular topic, rather than being the source of the belief itself.

Our nation stands at a crossroads. Will we choose to be loyal to our respective political parties or to ourselves? I do hope that we choose the latter; that we realize that the only ones looking out for our best interests are our family, friends, and, of course, ourselves, not our parties.

Written by Armstrong Williams

Official website; http://twitter.com/Arightside