Christians; Why Believers Should Write It Down.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In what areas have you or are you believing God for or have been praying and seeking God’s direction? Spiritual growth? Improved health? Financial freedom? Love and relationship?

In each of these areas, we are all seeking something, we all are hoping and praying for the best outcome. We would not be human if it were not so. God put within us a desire for greater – a greater destiny than what we are experiencing, greater relationships with our loved ones and greater freedom to do and be what God has destined for us.

What if writing an affirmation and believing it could add to your faith and confidence and greatly improve your actual experiencing what you are believing God for?

Studies show that writing things like goals, ideas, or plans down greatly increases the possibilities of successfully accomplishing those goals. Even greater in the spiritual realm. All throughout Scripture, God is commanding prophets, priests, kings and even ordinary people to “Write in a book all the words I have spoken to you…” (Jeremiah 30:2)

It’s not a book I’m advocating you write, it’s an affirmation; one or two sentences with an attached Scripture in an area of your life in which you have been seeking God to move. When we say “write it down”, we are saying and believing God to act in the areas of your life for which you have been praying for.

When the believer affirms, he or she is speaking from a place of confidence in Christ. This belief, once accepted, puts us in the position to activate our faith.

It is not write it down and blessings suddenly appear. Quite the contrary. It is writing it down as a way of affirming what you believe and what you believe to be true and acting as though it is.

Writing it down does three things for us as believers.

It Enhances Your Spiritual Awareness

Writing what you are believing God for increases the ante on your spiritual awareness. You become conscious of what is going on in your spiritual life. You begin to see that it is more than “flesh and blood” (Ephesians 6:12)

Writing it down acts as a mirror to your surroundings; things you once could not see you begin to see clearly. Areas which at one time seemed murky, or “darkly”, as the Apostle Paul put it (1Corinthians 13:12), begin to illuminate the will of God for those areas. In a sense, God is getting your spiritual attention.

It Engages Your Spiritual Goals

A spiritual goal is a not a concept that most believers are familiar with. We would like to think that goals are components of the secular world. But having a goal as a believer is essential to spiritual maturity. When you write it down, not only do you become more aware of what you are affirming, what you write down becomes a spiritual goal; it becomes part of your vision as a believer. Our ultimate goal is to be like Christ and move toward spiritual maturity (2 Peter 3:18).

Writing down our affirmations in certain areas of our lives provides the ‘how to’ of that process.

More important, you begin to see the areas of your spiritual life that have probably lacked attention.

It Enlightens Your Spiritual Conduct

Once your spiritual goals come into focus, your conduct changes. Now you have a compass and a guide. Your attitude becomes more ‘I can do’ as opposed to ‘I do not have the resources to do this’. When we affirm, our newness in Christ is reinvigorated, we rediscover a sense of inner joy and peace. Most of all, we open ourselves to the working of the Holy Spirit as it relates to our spiritual maturity and the “newness” of our walk in Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17)

Write it. Affirm it. Believe it.

