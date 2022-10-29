You are here: Home News / African Americans, The Ugly TRUTH About the N-word.

African Americans, The Ugly TRUTH About the N-word.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In today’s contemporary times, perhaps it could be said that the n-word is just simply another racial slur or derogatory word. But it is not the contemporary definition of the word which is so controversial; it’s the [historical] baggage that comes along with the word. And though the context of a word can change, the context of its immutable history cannot.

Racial slurs such as coon, jungle bunny, sambo, jigaboo, etc. have never been anything other than a slur, the same can’t be said for the n-word. Other derogatory words such as kike, hymie, wet back, spic, honky, redneck, cracker, poor white trash, faggot, retard, etc. are just that, derogatory—the n-word’s reprehensible history is what alienates it from the rest, qualifying it as the most infamous, profane word in the English language. For more than 300 years it served as a link to terror, horror and death in the hearts, minds and souls of a race of victimized people.

Here are some examples from the misfortunes of being categorized as a n**ger. These examples are not anomalies quite the contrary, for more than 300 years such incidents were common-place and always with the delirious chanting of the n-word ringing in the victims ears as they grasped for their last breath.

In 1904, black sharecroppers Luther Holbert and his wife were chained to a tree. An audience of 600 white spectators enjoyed fine treats such as deviled eggs, lemonade and whiskey in a festive atmosphere while Mr. and Mrs. Holbert underwent atrocious and purely evil acts: first their fingers were chopped off one by one, then their ears, followed by a severe beating that left Mr. Holbert with one eye dangling from its fractured socket; next, “spirals…of raw, quivering flesh” were extracted from both Holberts with a corkscrew before the couple was finally burned alive. As they drew on their last breaths, the last words they heard was the chanting of “n**ger, n**ger, n**ger.” To condition and program the minds of small children one method used was to gather groups of kids around a pregnant black woman who with hands tied, while hanging from a meat hook stomach would be cut open and the embryo pulled out and killed. Witnessing such a grotesque event of course would traumatize a young kid’s mind, which was the intent and purpose planting fear and an inferiority complex into their hearts, minds and souls. 1955 a 14 year old kid from Chicago by the name of Emmett Till while visiting relatives in Mississippi made the fatal mistake of whistling at a white woman, in the middle of the night he was removed from the home he was visiting, taken to the woods and bludgeon to death. He was beaten and one of his eyes was gouged out, before he was shot through the head and his body disposed of in the Tallahatchie River, weighting it with a 70-pound (32 kg) cotton gin fan tied around his neck with barbed wire. His body was discovered and retrieved from the river three days later.

Millions of Black African Americans—men, women, AND children—were brutally raped, castrated and/or murdered, mutilated, hanged, sodomized with hot pokers, boiling and burning alive, viciously beaten and as slivers of meat hung from their bodies kerosene would be poured over the open wounds, such barbaric and inhumane acts were common occurrences for more than 300 years. It was the slaves misfortunes of being categorized as n**gers that spurned all these incidents on. Disparaging terms such as coon, jungle bunny, darky, jigaboo, pickaninny were inconsequential and had no bearing on the terrorist activities.

Categorizing them as n**gers in some twisted way was suppose to make all committed acts justifiable in the eyesight of God, after-all being a n**ger defined you as something sub-human, 3/5 a person, bestial savage beast. To be looked upon as a n**ger during the slave era, and Jim Crowism was five times more detrimental to ones health and well being than being classified even as a pedophile in these contemporary times. And though there is nothing racial about the term pedophile it is the most despicable term which comes to mind to use as a comparison.

What so many Black African American descendants fail to realize is that there is nothing cute or chic about the word n**ger/n**ga, and though the evil events took place decades ago, it was your ancestors who were victimized, and out of respect and a sense of decency you do not make a mockery of their sacred memories, hardships, struggles and sacrifices by embracing a word that dehumanized them, bringing terror and death into their lives.

You can do better than this Black America, and you owe it to your ancestry to rise to the occasion and begin to hold their cherished and sacred memories in higher regards. Each and every time you laughingly invoke use of the n-word it serves as a testimony to your ungratefulness, self-serving, small-minded and mean-spiritedness. You demand respect from White America, but yet you show NONE for yourself or your ancestors. There is something terribly wrong with this picture and ONLY you can correct it, not White America…but YOU and YOU alone.

Black America’s holding the key to the burial of the n-word and why this is so, will not be dealt with for now as previously promised; instead it will be dealt with in the final chapter of this series.

