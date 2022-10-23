You are here: Home News / African Americans Embracing ‘Woke Culture’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you consider yourself woke then there is no doubt that the thought of change and how to come about it has crossed your mind. Have you ever thought about how we “African Americans” can progress in America without the downfall that has historically taken place? History has taught us what to expect when it comes to obstacles dealing with oppression. Our ancestors have left the blueprint for us to progress and technically compete in the economic ladder with the rest of America. The setback is we have to be prepared for any attack. Whether its lethal, financial, mental and even personal attacks on our community. After studying and reading “The Miseducation of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodson a lot of things came to light that should be shared. Let’s hope these steps resonate and slowly but surely, we can grow as a community.

Step One:

First and foremost, we need to unlearn and relearn.

Strip what was taught to us through generations of miseducation and corruption. In order to rebuild, our communities have to take control over what is feed into the minds of our people and most importantly our youth. The most vulnerable years of the learning stages for kids is 0 – 12 years of age. We give our oppressor 18 years of our children’s life; full of their curriculum which is known to favor white men literally excluding his own women as well. So, when we discuss economics there has to be transparency. The classroom is the very first place we start to compete in the economic ladder. In which a system meant to fail “minorities” we rarely get that head start compared to our oppressor or our fellow foreigners from China, India, Europe, and even Africa. Because, their curriculum is based for them to succeed, it’s like prepping to be the best. So, when someone comes from another country and we look around and say “hey how does every other culture have businesses amongst other things that we “African Americans” have to work so hard for to still be knocked down in a so called “equal opportunity” country?” The key is separation.

Step Two:

As a whole we have to dissect ourselves from the social standards of everyone else and focus primarily on uplifting our community so we have a standing chance in economic mobility.

At this point we are taking integration literal. If we continue to try to compete in the same bracket as our oppressor who has control over who and what goes, we will forever struggle. Separate ourselves from their curriculum and create our own system so that way we can start to build our own economic mobility and stand a chance to expand our communities. Thus, creating power in economics which then gives us power over our community. Furthermore, creating jobs and opportunity for our people which then builds the money in our community which opens a wide variety of other possibilities in our community.

Step Three:

PROTECTION!

In order to set up career opportunities in our communities then we have to secure and preserve our resources and most importantly our community. We need to protect any wealth that generates through our community otherwise we fail. This is important because as “African Americans” we need to create a cycle that puts our foot in the door to build an environment where we are comfortable enough to progress further into political power.

Step Four:

CAPITIALISM! CAPITALISM! CAPITALISM! – An economic and political system in which a country’s trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit, rather than by the state.

Yes, I know politics and economics is probably the most boring subjects to most but in order to strive as a whole and push for freedom in all aspects we need to start capitalizing on what is ours. That should follow through with support within the community so we can broaden our money to create such systems for things to change. (We don’t have to move out the hood we have to modify, improve the hood. Take our environment and turn it into something better.) The idea of “equal opportunity” in America isn’t quite real nor is it fake. It is something we have to work for. We’ve done it before, several times. What stopped us was being ill prepared for attacks to tear these systems down. Oppression will always be there but it is up to us whether we want to be controlled by it or push through the hate and fight for ourselves and children’s future. America is a business and we need to capitalize on that and move forward. The solution is baby steps, start small. Start with you or a team and build yourself up and provide a platform for those around you.

If you consider yourself woke then there is no doubt that you can unlearn what has been taught to you through generations of miseducation and relearn the blueprints left by studying our great servants. One thing I appreciate about Cater G. Woodson is his accuracy and wisdom. In his book “The Miseducation of the Negro” he states “Under leadership we have been made to despise our own possibilities and to develop into parasites; by service we may prove sufficient unto the task of self-development and contribute our part to modern culture.” Meaning we don’t need leaders we need servants.

If you consider yourself woke then there is no doubt that you can separate yourself from our oppressor’s world. “The negroes, however, will not advance far if they continue to waste their energy abusing those who misdirect and exploit them. The exploiters of the race are not so much at fault as the race itself. If negroes persist in permitting themselves to be handled in this fashion they will always find some one at hand to impose upon them… the race will free itself from exploiters just as soon as it decides to do so.” Meaning we have to take accountability. If you consider yourself woke, how can we “African Americans” progress in America economically and politically without the downfall that has historically taken place?

