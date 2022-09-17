You are here: Home BM / If It’s the End of the World As We Know It.. As A Christian, I Feel Fine.

If It’s the End of the World As We Know It.. As A Christian, I Feel Fine.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Tsunamis. Earthquakes. Nuclear meltdowns. Unstable global economies. Doom and gloom.

I suppose it pays to be Christian right now; particularly, one of those Christians who consistently forewarns of the end of days. You know the ones who have a sense of urgency that lends to rapid eye movement (R.E.M.) as they rabidly foam at the mouth about the return of Christ. Now please don’t misunderstand me. I wait with bated breath in anticipation of the Second Coming just as much as the next Christian. However, I’m not about to worry myself sick about foreboding signs that are being misinterpreted as scenes out of Revelation.

I’m talking about people such as the late Harold Camping who set the date. Particularly for him, he had emphatically stated that Jesus would return as the King for His Bride on May 21, 2011. He managed to rile up a fervent following by stating the that date had been revealed to him… but he wasn’t the first. Pastors and preachers going back to the first century Church have made such claims. Likewise, predictions from the ancient Mayan calendar to the prophecies of non-Christian cult followings of Nostradamus have ramped up the frenzy surrounding the end of days.

I must say though, that I rather look forward to hearing such predictions. One need not commit to an esoteric study of Revelation in order to refute the claims and maintain one’s heading in the midst of the storm. One only need look as far as the twenty-fourth chapter of Matthew – the first book of the New Testament – to receive a clear answer about the last days:

‘But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.’ – Matthew 24:36

This scripture – straight from the Word made flesh, from the words of Jesus – clearly needs no interpretation: no one knows the date of Christ’s return. Not even Jesus as the Son of God has experienced “the revealing” (that is, the literal translation of the Greek word for apocalypse) – and He plays a pretty key role in the whole affair!

This is how I can entertain the ravings of “in the know” Christians yet keep my head when those about me are losing theirs – because the very moment someone is bold enough to provide a date, I can confidently mark another day or year off the calendar!

Nevertheless, I neither find comfort in the development of the catastrophes that have befallen the world and its people nor can I tolerate false teachings which are confusing the masses. Admittedly, at one point in time, I might have been mildly curious regarding talk of the anti-Christ (which, in actuality, is a word that does NOT appear in Revelation) and the rapture.

The timeline has always both intrigued and intimidated me until very recently. There is a book that I have almost finished reading that deals directly with the layout of Revelation and the set-up of eschatological study (emphasis on “logical”) that has truly made it plain for me. It is Victorious Eschatology by Harold Eberle and Martin Trench. Prior to this book, I’d relied upon another scripture to provide me peace of mind for what must occur before the end of days comes upon man – hailing once again, from Matthew 24:

‘And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.’ – Matthew 24:14

Eschatology – referring to the study of the end of days – has always been accompanied with despair and destruction. Now don’t get me wrong. I fully believe that the world as we know it will be destroyed only to be replaced with a new earth where our REAL eternal destiny is.

However, and getting into the meat of the book, what Victorious Eschatology has taught me is that all scripture taken out of context can mislead a person. The aforementioned scripture, according to the view of partial preterists, has already occurred. What remains for believers is not something to worry over or tremble in trepidation.

In discussing the end times with His disciples, Jesus stated that an abomination and ruination would occur within a generation (40 years) of their lifetime. And indeed, around 70 AD, when the Romans ransacked the people of Israel and destroyed their temple (thus allowing for a new covenant and high priest in the personage of Jesus Christ), the end did arrive – for the exclusive covenant God had established with the people of Israel. The terrible events that have occurred and are yet to occur are things that will continue like harvest time on the earth as long as humanity still needs to be saved.

And like harvesting crops, the trick is not sowing a seed too soon or reaping it too late. The Grim Reaper (in the form of sin) may be claiming lives and disturbing the supernatural order of the earth, but the time for all souls to be harvested will only be known when it happens. If I may make a Yogi Berra-esque quote: Jesus will return when He gets here!

Until then, seek out the King of kings, confess that Jesus is LORD, advance the Kingdom of God through the manifested power of the Holy Spirit, and live a life of liberty without fear ‘For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind’ (2 Timothy 2:17). In short, live victoriously. Selah

