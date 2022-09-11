You are here: Home BM / Blacks Can Indeed Be Racists To.

Blacks Can Indeed Be Racists To.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Over the weekend I reflected on some of my experiences trying to deal with some of the radical elite media appointed leaders in the Black community. Many of them are personal friends of mine.

They constantly give me a hard time about being Republican and having graduated from Oral Roberts University, they call me an extreme conservative, which is a badge of honor for me!

These media appointed leaders are their own worst enemies and do more damage to Blacks than any person with a white hood over their face.

I recently received a phone call from a dear friend of mine who is white and a big player on Wall Street and a very high-profile public figure. Out of the blue he asked me how Black banks were fairing in this economy and I told them they face many structural problems, especially in the area of liquidity.

He asked me if I could arrange a phone call with these bankers because he wanted to know from them what their needs were and how he could help.

I spoke with a major player within the Black banking community and they indicated that they would make the call happen. The call never took place because my friend was a white person and the bankers wanted nothing to do with a “racist;” though they could not name a specific thing this person had done which could remotely be considered racist.

Let me remind you that a just few years ago we had over one hundred Black banks in America, we are now down to about nineteen!

When Obama was president and now Biden, Black banks were ignored and devastated by the neglect from these two presidents.

I have reached out for decades to try to assist Black bankers with some of my friends at the highest level of Wall Street, but to no avail.

Some of you might respond by saying this is an isolated occurrence. Au contraire my friend.

Recently I went to several Black newspapers with check in hand for advertisements from several political campaigns and was told by the publishers that “they don’t take money from Republicans.”

Should it matter that these candidates where white Republicans? Yet these same newspapers will take money from those pushing the radical homosexual agenda to the Black community; they will take money from Wells Fargo Bank, who admits to being racist towards Blacks; or they will take money from George Soros whose racists policies have unleashed unimaginable devastation on the Black community.

I am not making this up. These Black publishers are so bought and paid for by the Democrats that they are terrified of disobeying their “massahs.”

The interesting thing is that the Democrats spend very little money with Black media, so I am at a lost as to where this loyalty stems from.

But white radical elitist Democrats will spend a few dollars with Democrat operatives like Roland Martin, Joi Reid, or Don Lemon and these Blacks will say anything they are told to say as long as it is detrimental to the Black community!

Two years ago I took the leadership of the National Newspapers Publishers Association (NNPA), which is a Black version of the Associated Press (AP), to the White House for a private meeting with Trump & Pence’s press secretaries about getting better access to the administration and getting some ad spending from the various government agencies.

They showed up thirty minutes late and refused to take a group photo, which is customary, with the White House staff because they were white and Republican!

Then why in the hell would they ask me to set up the meeting? But I digress.

As with the Black bankers, my guys were looking for common ground in a way that was beneficial to all involved in the discussions; but as usual, the actions of these Black folks spoke so loud that we couldn’t hear a damn thing they were saying.

This is why I am so critical of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. With substantive, real engagement, the Black community can be brought over to our side; but the focus must be with the Black entrepreneur.

There are very few Black organizations that represent the interest of the Black community. Groups like the Congressional Black Caucus, the N.A.A.C.P, the National Urban League, National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA)the National Association of Black Journalists, The National Baptist Convention, most of the Black fraternities and sororities, etc. have willingly been hijacked by radical white liberal groups and individuals.

Why are these Black groups so easily hijacked? MONEY!!!

These groups spend more time promoting the radical homosexual, pro-open boarders, and critical race theory agendas than they do anything that is beneficial to the people they “claim” to represent.

The amazing thing is that white radical liberals are the most racist people on Earth.

Don’t believe me?

Ask Alphonso David. He was the first Black president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a radical heterophobic liberal group that promotes homosexuality. He recently filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the bigots known as the HRC!

David stated in his lawsuit, “…[HRC] has a well-deserved reputation for unequal treatment of its non-white employee.” Does that include during his leadership as well?

Yet these media appointed Black leaders continue to allow radical liberal groups like the HRC to use them as the face of the radical homosexual agenda when most Blacks do not support homosexuality.

So, yes indeed Blacks can be racist, but unlike most racists, these racist Blacks are hurting their own people, not the people they are supposed to hate.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.