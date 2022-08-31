You are here: Home BM / 3 Attitudes Toward Becoming a Better Man.

3 Attitudes Toward Becoming a Better Man.

(ThyBlackMan.com) How does a man become a better man? Does he acquire more materialistic wealth? Is it a simple matter of obtaining a degree? Will a man become better by securing more friendships? All of the above may indeed contribute to self-development, but what the evidence shows is that the desire to improve one’s self begins as an inside job.

It begins with a shift in one’s attitude. Our attitude can become a roadblock that ultimately stands between us and the freedom we desire. So what’s the proper attitude one must adopt to bring that freedom into fruition?

Here are three attitudes, among many, we must assume on the road to becoming a better man.

Attitude#One

Is Not a Prisoner of His Past

For most of us, our past is a prison cell. The tragedy is that someone else holds the key to release us. What we don’t understand is that person is YOU! And it’s not that we don’t want to leave our self-imposed ‘solitary confinement’, but rather we have unwittingly allowed others the power to keep us there. Almost daily, someone reminds you of a mistake you made, a blunder you committed in the past. Someone reminds you that you have a record; that you messed up a long time ago. It’s time for your to declare your personal emancipation proclamation! It’s time to move forward and, in the words of Saint Paul, “forgetting those which are behind and reaching forward to the things which are ahead…” (Philippians 3:13).

Attitude#Two

Walks Purposely Toward His Fear

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge of controversy.

How many people today are paralyzed by their fears and have put their dreams on hold because they feared the outcome? The man who endeavors to be better is a man who is unafraid of change and the challenges change inevitably breeds. In short, he does fear his fears. Why? Because when you walk with purpose and in your purpose, you have nothing to fear. You’ve subscribed to something bigger than you and you intuitively understand that you walk by faith, and not by sight. In the end, it’s what’s in you that will propel you toward and beyond your greatest fear.

Attitude#Three

Nurtures His Body, Mind and Spirit

The man who wills to be better understands and accepts that his existence is much more than physical, but that his experience is intertwined with his mental and spiritual well-being, too. As such, he determines to ensure his well-being through physical fitness, mental clarity and spiritual renewal. Joseph Rain writes, The meaning of life must be sought through a holistic experience.

This is a spiritual discipline and it prepares a man to assume his daily responsibilities with a sense of purpose. With this discipline, we transform adversity into success; we smash fear to pieces, and we assume an ‘I can do’ attitude toward our challenges.

With this discipline, we sweat ten minutes a day at minimum; we write and recite affirmations and we spend time alone in meditation or silence. It’s not a religious practice, it’s not a denominational protocol – it’s a way of life. And with it, we become better men.

