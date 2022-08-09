Misc. / You are here: Home Relationships / Sperm Wars within the Black Community: What Happens When Females Play The Game?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Pardon me while I flow from the top of the dome with something that’s been on my mind lately…

When a man has sex with a woman, he releases millions of living sperm cells through ejaculation. The sole purpose of 99% of these sperm cells is to seek and destroy any remnants of sperm that may be present in the woman’s body from her last sex partner.

A female’s body is not designed to host two sperm donors simultaneously. Inevitably one donor will provide the champion seed that will plant it’s flag and claim victory. In this way the strongest of the two species survives and the weaker is defeated.

That’s why you can always tell when a female has been with dusty, ghetto acting dudes. She’ll take on the persona and low level of energy of a dusty hood dude. A female by divine design becomes a reflection of her man. Whoever is sticking it to her on the regular, that’s who’s mindset and ideologies she’ll eventually become most aligned with. And when she has multiple sex partners, she has multiple competing spiritual forces fighting inside her soul for the dominant position within her life. This duality within her ultimately leads to confusion.

I know some of you ladies think you can do what men do, but you have to get on your grown woman game and think like an adult. It’s time out for thinking and acting like irresponsible teenagers. You can’t do what we do. And we can’t do what y’all do. Our bodies and minds were designed differently to fulfill God’s greater purpose. So it’s time to stop lying to yourself about girl’s being ‘playas’ like men.

A man’s body is designed to give. A woman’s body is designed to receive. The very word “woman” literally means the man with the womb. Womb-man. Research the etymology of the word.

The word “female” comes from two words also: male and fetus. Female means the male who carries the fetus, or the one who carries the male’s fetus. Either translation equates to the woman being the carrier of something that was deposited inside of her by the man.

Some of you reading all this may think its unfair. It’s not about fair. I personally think it’s ‘unfair’ that women can have multiple and stacked orgasms, while we men can only have one at a time. So your thoughts about what’s fair or not is exactly why GOD did the creating and not you or me!

When a female has multiple sex partners in a very short period of time, she literally has a war going on within her. Not only physically as the competing sperm factions fight it out for supremacy of her body; but also mentally and emotionally. That’s why some of these females out there seem so damn looney! They literally have a biological and mental war taking place inside of them!

So for all you female ‘players’ out there: the first thing you need is to understand that you can never do what a man does. Women cannot be players; not sexually speaking. And why would you want to be? When you play, ladies, you lose. Because you only end up contributing to your own confusion.

The only way a female can juggle several guys for any length of time is if she’s sexing more than one of them. No guy is going to hang around you in limbo for too long, waiting for a whiff of what’s in between your legs. If you don’t pay out eventually, he’s leaving.

Your biggest bargaining chip in a new relationship is a guy’s hope of tapping them panties. You know this. If he’s hanging around and he’s not gay, then he’s trying to hit it.

If you’re going to play, you can’t do it by using what’s in between your legs. Unless of course you’re willing to become a ho. Because only ho’s profit from what’s between their thighs. But the trade-off is often mental and emotional instability. So you don’t want to go that route.

This isn’t just about morality. Its basic science. And speaking of morality fellas: even the bible warns about the consequences of having sex with multiple women. The bible specifically states that when a man has sex with a female, the two become one flesh. 1Corinthians 6:16

Their biology combines into ONE…not TWO. The woman takes on and becomes a part of that man’s physical make-up and dynamic. In many ways you forever become a part of that woman. It’s some deep stuff!

So careful who you choose to mix your gene pool with…

Here’s an interesting fact for you ladies, courtesy of new scientific discoveries: Did you know that there is an intelligent element inside of your vaginal mucus that encourages some sperm but blocks others?

Here’s something else to consider: Did you know it’s statistically factual that a woman is more likely to get pregnant from a one night stand or an affair than she is from her regular sex partner? Interesting huh. Why do you think that is?

Perhaps it has something to do with the female’s personal desire. If a female is having a one night stand or an affair, her desire is obviously at a heightened state. And maybe this heightened state of desire sends an unconscious signal to her body that allows it to accommodate the incoming sperm.

Contrastingly, when she’s in a boring relationship that’s become stale to the point where she seeks outside adventure, perhaps she sends a signal to her body that responds by blocking the sperm of her boring boyfriend or husband.

For more on the science behind sex, check out a book titled: Sperm Wars: Infidelity, Sexual Conflict, And Other Bedroom Battles, by Robin Baker. Definitely makes for an interesting read.

Staff Writer; Mack Major

One may connect with this talented writer also through Twitter; NewUrbanView and Facebook; FlipTheGame.