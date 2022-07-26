Vice President Kamala Harris: The horror of Babylon.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The American experience has become a horror story that’s about to get truly scary. The most blatantly sexually corrupt – and publicly reviled – woman in American political history remains just one heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States as the Obama team waits for the exact right moment to pull the plug on putative “President” Biden.

What started in 1620 as the dream of America as a “Shining City on a Hill” has morphed into the nightmare of “The Shining” with crazy Joe Biden as the ax murderer of cultural normalcy, Jack, and Kamala Harris as the hapless wife, Wendy (set to inherit the dystopian ruins he leaves behind). But Harris’ story goes much deeper than Hollywood – to the apocalyptic Babylonian script of Revelation 17, which America now emulates, in which she IS the “Horror,” if not (technically) the “Whore” of Babylon.

That old serpent Barack promised to fundamentally transform America – and man, has he delivered. In his eight years in the White House, he mysteriously transformed this once-Christian nation into a demon-infested Babylon, and then, from his shadow-government war rooms in downtown D.C., he first orchestrated the 2020 election coup and has ever since played the part of ventriloquist Edgar Bergen to Biden’s evil “Chucky” revision of the lovable Charlie McCarthy doll (a wooden puppet controlled by an arm up his backside), as Obama’s minions feverishly consolidated their control over all our institutions under the cover of a continuing medical pandemic and a “domestic insurrection of white supremacists.”

Obama’s next major milestone and the ultimate humiliation of the “white America” he so fervidly reviles will be the ascension of the utterly inept and embarrassingly gauche Kamala Harris to the highest office in the land, at the very height of our worst national crisis ever.

Now, when I say Obama team, I don’t mean to suggest there’s a perfectly harmonious network of smiling servants united for the common “good.” No, it’s more like how William Shirer described the homosexual Brownshirts of the early Nazi Party in “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” saying: [They] “quarreled and feuded as only men of unnatural sexual inclinations, with their peculiar jealousies, can.” The Obama “team” of sexual and cultural deviants is a pack of snarling dogs and rats and snakes and weasels with a fair number of swamp RINOs mixed in – all biting and backstabbing each other like Orcs – but all totally subservient to B. H. Sauron of Mordor (and Martha’s Vineyard). The only ones they hate more than each other is us.

Shirer’s title evoked Edward Gibbon’s 16th-century masterpiece, “The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire,” and rightly so, because the fall of both empires was the consequence of moral corruption, and particularly sexual corruption. And when the true story is eventually told of the fall of the American empire, the cause will be the same.

In the Bible, the “Whore of Babylon” is not a woman but a city.

“Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters: With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication. So he carried me away in the spirit into the wilderness: and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy. … And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. … And he said unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues. And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigns over the kings of the earth” (Revelation 17:1-18).

However, as I document in my book-in-progress “Dynasty of Darkness” (which you may freely access here), the city/nation of Babylon is very closely associated with the female demon known variously as Ishtar, Astarte, Ashteroth, Isis, Ostara and other names. Ishtar was her Babylonian name, and it was in her honor that the Ishtar Gate to Babylon was built by Nebuchadnezzar (presumably with the riches stolen from the Temple of God in Jerusalem). Ishatar was the demon consort of Marduk, aka Bel, Baal, Zeus, Wotan, Satan and other names.

A likely human possession/manifestation of Ishtar was Jezebel, daughter of Ethbaal and priestess of her father’s Temple to Baal at Tyre. And, of course, Jezebel figures prominently in the Bible as the epitome of evil in female form. Interestingly, the Pergamum Museum in Berlin has two primary exhibits: the original Pergamum Altar to Zeus (called “Satan’s Throne” in Revelation 2:13) and the original Ishtar Gate from Babylon. I viewed them both during the Berlin portion of my research for the book. Kamala seems to fit the Jezebel profile.

Babylon means “gate of the gods,” and I believe that it, or perhaps the Temple of Marduk within it, was an actual demonic portal in the same exact sense that the Bible implies regarding the “Seat of Satan” … “where Satan dwells” (ibid).

“Mystery Babylon” is the end times manifestation of that ancient city, which prophecy gurus of various denominational camps have associated with various modern cities, most frequently Rome as the global center of the Roman Catholic Church, with its seven hills and long (but not recent) history of murdering dissenters as “heretics.” Another guess is New York City, the arguments for which I find somewhat more compelling: e.g. it was the capital of the United States when the Constitution was ratified, has a world famous statue of a torch-holding Ishtar figure in its harbor and is both the whoredom-spewing media-capital of the world and headquarters of the United Nations (which best fits the definition of “waters” on which the Whore of Babylon sits in Revelation 17:18: “peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues”). But these are all just speculations whose accuracy awaits the test of time.

What is not speculative, is the seeming inescapable, horrifying specter of our country falling into the incapable hands of Kamala Harris as the world collapses into lawlessness and chaos.

“Who can save us from this nightmare?” is the natural question we’re all intended to ask at this stage – because it has all been staged to bring us to this very spot, where fear and anxiety make us ready to accept whatever “savior” the dark principalities and powers plan soon to unveil. The Whore of Babylon is just a supporting role in this real-life horror movie, while the Luciferian “Star” waits in the wings. Somehow, some way, I suspect it will be Obama.

However, no matter what human form that false Messiah will take, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Choose you this day whom YOU will serve.

Written by Scott Lively

Official website; https://twitter.com/realscottlively