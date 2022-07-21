Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / The Democrats Say They Hate Donald Trump… So Why Do They Keep Empowering Him?

The Democrats Say They Hate Donald Trump… So Why Do They Keep Empowering Him?

(ThyBlackMan.com) I may not be breaking new ground here with this observation. Still, it appears that Democrats, socialists, progressive leftists, and the Never Trump Republicans who love and empower them seem to dislike Donald Trump.

I know, I know, you wouldn’t know it by the sober coverage of the former president and his political endorsements. It’s not like the media has framed every major primary battle this year within the lens of “Trump-endorsed nominee wins!” or “Trump-backed nominee loses!”

Oh… wait… that’s exactly how the media has covered the 2022 Republican primaries.

Do you remember any former president’s endorsements getting this kind of scrutiny in the media? It’s reached the point where the day after a primary election, the headlines won’t even mention the winning or losing candidate’s name, just whether they were endorsed by Trump.

Take last night’s Maryland primary results as a perfect example. State legislator Dan Cox won an upset victory over Governor Larry Hogan’s anointed successor, former State Commerce Secretary Kelly Schultz. Schultz, like Hogan, was an anti-Trump Republican as Cox was endorsed by Trump and was characterized as an “Ultra MAGA” politician.

It turns out, even in a Democrat-dominant state like Maryland, being “Ultra MAGA” and having an endorsement from the former president is a good thing if you’re trying to win a Republican nomination. Cox defeated Schultz by over 15 points.

But, look how The New York Times presented the story: Trump-Backed Candidate Wins Maryland G.O.P. Primary for Governor

They didn’t even put Dan Cox’s name in the headline. His name is irrelevant. It isn’t even important. The Republican primary in Maryland, from The New York Times’s perspective, isn’t really about the candidates or the issues or the policies or the people of Maryland… it’s all about Trump.

The obsession with Trump goes beyond the legacy, corporate media’s insistence on framing every single primary election in the “Did Trump Win?” narrative. The Democrats themselves have fueled the Trump narrative by literally funding his endorsed candidates in their bid for their respective nominations.

Political groups and nonprofits aligned with the Democratic Party have spent nearly $44 million on advertising campaigns across five states’ Republican primaries to boost the profile of far-right candidates in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Maryland. Democrats strategy is rooted in the belief that these candidates — many of whom spread unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential race was stolen from former President Donald Trump — will be easier to defeat in a general election. Democratic spending has helped secure Republican nominations for candidates in Illinois and Pennsylvania. In Maryland, Democrats are spending on a Republican gubernatorial primary that is still ongoing and is viewed as a tossup. But in California and Colorado, Democrats spent money elevating the profile of candidates who did not advance to the general election.

The nefarious political strategy is obvious. Democrats pump money into a Republican primary with the hopes of boosting the “extreme” candidate, thus making the general election easier for the Democratic nominee.

Only a couple of problems with this thought process, though. They tried this at the national level when they promoted Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential primary because they were sure Hillary Clinton would destroy Donald Trump in the general election. How’d that work out? Just ask President Hillary Clinton.

But well beyond the sleazy and possibly short-sighted political calculus employed in their cynical spending is a larger, more hypocritical reveal. (I know… we’re shocked to see leftist Democrats acting hypocritically.)

Democrats have spent the last seven years warning us that Donald Trump is the closest thing our country has ever been to electing a fascist, racist dictator. They literally call him literal Hitler.

They impeached him twice, including an initial impeachment effort that began just moments after he was sworn in.

They tried to remove him from office by pushing a bogus 25th Amendment strategy claiming he was mentally incapable of handling the job (have they seen the cadaver in the Oval Office these days?).

They’ve constructed a kangaroo committee to elevate the capitol unrest on January 6th to the level of a terror attack more devastating than the attacks of 9/11, and with that committee, they’re trying to make the case that Trump should be ineligible to run for office in 2024 because of his “treasonous, illegal activity.” (Never mind the fact that they still can’t really isolate any actual crime that Trump is alleged to have committed that day, or any other day of his presidency, for that matter.)

So, track this with me, will you? Leftist, socialist Democrats have spent every waking moment of nearly a decade telling us that Donald Trump is the greatest danger to our country and he must be stopped at all costs, all the while they are pumping their own campaign money into candidates that he has endorsed, thus making his 2024 candidacy that much more inevitable.

As Trump’s endorsement record continues to impress, his case to the Republican Party gets stronger and stronger, and his political ties with the leading figures in the local party infrastructures are strengthened and solidified.

As potential rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination continue to explore their options, they will be met with the reality of multiple, well-placed candidates who are loyal to Trump and were helped into their power position by the very party that claims Trump must be stopped.

Trump gains strength and is empowered to make a strong case for the 2024 nomination with these victories, and in many cases, it’s partly due to help from the Democrats.

They claim to loathe him, and yet they empower him.

Written by Larry O’Connor

Official website; https://twitter.com/larryoconnor