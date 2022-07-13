Religion; Law or now law.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There has been much talk about the law in the last two weeks. The discussion must include God’s law.

Have you ever wondered how a lawyer feels who knows his or her client is guilty of a crime, but is able to get that person off based on a legal technicality? According to our legal system, the person is innocent. But actually, morally, that person is as guilty as, shall we say, sin.

This must have been one of the most important issues being debated by the traditional Jew of Christ’s time and those early Christians who chose to follow Him. This is probably the focal point of what got Him crucified and the focal point of many a debate today.

When Jesus was trying to get the Pharisees and the Sadducees to understand that the will of God was more important than the strict traditional interpretation of the Law of Moses, they were more interested in being right than being moral. Thus, you nullify the Word of God for the sake of your tradition.

“You hypocrites! Isaiah was right when he prophesied about you: ‘These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. They worship me in vain; their teachings are but rules taught by men.” Matthew 15:6-9.

Throughout the New Testament, Jesus tells us He is the fulfillment of the Law. He is the embodiment of God’s Word. He is the point, not the rule. The point of law is to protect the innocent, punish the guilty and thereby preserve the social and political order of man. Technicality or not, the law was never intended to let a murderer go free.

The point of God’s Word is that Christ is indeed His Son, risen from the dead, who died for our original sin and through Whom we have obtained everlasting life.

Out of love and compassion for our fellow man, out of service in God’s name, out of honoring Him will we, too, fulfill our purpose here on earth.

Law or no law, the Word of God was never intended to punish the pure of heart when acting on behalf of the Almighty.

So, Jesus was constantly at odds with the religious scholars of His times (you know, church folk) about the literal interpretation of the Law of Moses versus the holy activities of serving the Lord. Hence his parables were constantly illustrating to those who would listen that, yes, you might be right, but according to the will of God, what’s your point?

Can’t you hear Jesus imploring the traditionalists with, “Okay! You’re right. Technically I shouldn’t be healing the sick, giving sight to the blind, feeding the hungry and teaching the gospel on the Sabbath. But what are you arguing about? Why are you so angry? I’m merely doing my Daddy’s will. It seems you’re more interested in being politically correct than you are in bringing the righteous closer to God. So what you gonna do, crucify me?”

Play by the rules. But, remember, don’t ever forget the point.

Written by James Washington

Official website; https://twitter.com/jaws_215