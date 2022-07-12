You are here: Home Health / 2022 Democrats: ‘We’re Wrecking America – Shut Up and Obey’.

2022 Democrats: ‘We’re Wrecking America – Shut Up and Obey’.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) While gestalt psychologist Solomon Asch showed how quickly people bow to group pressure – even into saying something they know to be false – social psychologist Stanley Milgram, a Jew, took Asch’s “Asch Conformity Experiment” to a darker level.

Baffled by why Germans remained so obedient during the butchery of the Holocaust, Milgram conducted experiments to show how quickly ordinary people could inflict painful shocks on innocent people when an authority figure (“expert” in a white coat) insisted that it was for the greater good.

In Milgram’s case, participants were part of a rigged experiment that tested a made-up theory that people learn better through punishment. Tied to what looked like an electric chair, the “learner” (an actor) was given a shock by participants anytime he answered a question incorrectly. The intensity of the shock, between 15 and 450 volts, increased with every wrong answer.

Though disturbed by the learner’s awful screams, two-thirds of Milgram’s 40 participants inflicted the max voltage when prodded by the authority figure to continue.

If participants were so disturbed that they threatened to stop, the authority figure politely asked them to continue. If they insisted on leaving, he told them sternly that they “had no choice.” Assured that they wouldn’t be responsible for the learner’s injury or death, most of the participants continued, even against their deepest moral sense that it was wrong.

“The ordinary person who shocked the victim did so out of a sense of obligation,” Milgram wrote in 1965. “With numbing regularity, good people were seen to knuckle under to the demands of authority and perform actions that were callous and severe. Men who are in everyday life responsible and decent were seduced by the trappings of authority, by the control of their perceptions, and by the uncritical acceptance of the experimenter’s definition of the situation into performing harsh acts.”

Trappings of authority. Control of perceptions. Uncritical acceptance of the “experts’” definition of the situation. Overriding their own basic sense of right and wrong.

Sound familiar?

The Biden administration, Democrats and American socialists have pushed the country to one of the strangest moments in our history. While looking at us squarely in the eyes, people sworn to uphold our constitution deliberately use butchered language, twisted narratives and provable lies to “seduce” Americans into becoming obedient agents of “harsh acts” that are ripping our institutions to shreds.

The unscientific response to COVID, including the recent approval of COVID shots for children 6 months to 5 years, is not the only example.

To inflict severe pain on the Democrats’ political enemies, they’ve created a committee with the trappings of authority to deepen the perception that the Jan. 6 riot was a plotted and planned “insurrection.”

Ignoring the pain that race division has inflicted on the lives of so many since George Floyd’s death, authorities are injecting a lethal narrative of “whiteness” into the veins of every institution to push a tyrannical strain of race equity.

And while sending “electric shocks” into America’s social control apparatus by defunding, dismantling and discouraging law enforcement, they openly side with criminals while muffling victims’ screams, then work like the devil to take guns away from those they’ve made more vulnerable to cocky criminals.

But of all the butchery created by today’s sheepish obedience to unjust authority, none is darker than those who “control the perceptions” that abortion is something other than the taking of a human life. And since the awful screams come from voiceless babies, the crime is morally digestible, as if death isn’t real.

With so many abortions, we no longer wonder what we would’ve done during Hitler’s Holocaust. We’re doing it.

In America, 63,459,781 babies were terminated since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion, effectively as contraception, in 1973, according to the National Right to Life Committee. That’s at least 10 million more human beings than all the deaths – military and civilian – who died as a direct cause of World War II (50 to 56 million), the deadliest conflict in human history.

Globally, abortion was the leading cause of death in 2021, according to Worldometer, with 43 million babies aborted. That amounts to 42 percent of all deaths last year.

But it’s not as if no one’s been screaming. The March for Life has been yelling about the moral perils of unbridled abortions since Jan. 22, 1974, with an estimated 150,000 marching this year. You just couldn’t hear them because the media, master manipulators of perception, ignored them.

Yet they amplify the screams of a few pro-abortion protestors, especially since the Dobbs decision. They pipe-bombed and vandalized pro-life pregnancy centers, scrolling threats painted in the color of blood, and they illegally protested in front of the doxxed homes of Supreme Court justices while a man sits in jail for attempting to murder Justice Kavanaugh.

“Keep protesting,” an enfeebled Joe Biden whimpered, Sunday.

“We certainly believed that certain issues (Roe v. Wade) are just settled,” Kamala Harris said in a CBS interview on Friday.

With a country smoldering with problems that could really use louder screams, why all the high-intensity voltage on the abortion issue? What’s the “greater cause” fueling the psychotic frenzy to seduce agents of “harsh acts” into inflicting pain and death?

A woman’s “reproductive rights”? Sure. But it’s more than that. Global, in fact, driven by climate change and population control. And it’s no secret.

Steven Mosher, Population Research Institute president told the Epoch Times, last week, that elitists billionaires and the United Nations believe there’s too many people in the world, enlarging the globe’s carbon footprint and competing for limited resources.

Although population controllers write that the world’s 7.7 billion population would be more ideal at 1 billion, Mosher said that thanks to Roe v. Wade and global depopulation programs over the years, the population fertility rate is actually below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman.

But even if that rate drops to say, 1.3 or 1.4 children – an absolute population decline – depopulation programs would continue because maniacal population controllers believe the proper number is 1 billion.

“Which raises the question of what they’re going to do with the other 6 billion of us over time,” said Mosher.

Whatever the designs of the pro-abortion tyrants, the COVID dictators, the gun confiscators, or the authoritarian race hustlers, none of its possible without the people’s willing or unwilling obedience to unjust and godless authority.

That’s what made the difference for those who refused to inflict more pain in Milgram’s shock experiment. Being “good” no longer meant being loyal to the authority figure who took responsibility for your actions. It meant accepting the full weight of responsibility for your own actions – and I take it further – to shift obedience to a higher moral authority.

For me, that is God and His immutable divine laws. When more Americans make that shift, the country will see massive changes for the better that could never be explained by mere politics or the “settled issues” of flawed “experts.”

Written by Will Alexander

Official website; http://twitter.com/walexander59