Rock your wedding dress with these accessories.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Bridal accessories are a staple of every wedding ensemble. It adds flair to your bridal gown while taking it to fairytale-level perfection. From beautiful bracelets and trendy bridal headbands to customizable clutches and versatile pumps, here’s a guide to some of the most popular bridal accessories.

1. Crowns

Flower crowns are hugely popular these days. They can be used for a variety of purposes, including making a statement, adding some personality to an outfit, and enhancing an appearance.

This bridal accessory is steeped in traditions and meaning. It comes in a variety of colors, styles, and shapes that can add an extra touch of elegance to your hair and wedding dress.

2. Bracelet

Accessorize your bridal gown with the dainty diamond bracelet and add a little spark and sophistication to your overall personality. Whether you are going for a sober or flashy look, there’s sure to be an option for you.

With so many different styles and colors to choose from, you can easily find the one that complements your personality. In addition to diamonds and Swarovski, you can also opt for multiple pearl strands to attain a vintage look.

3. Earrings

It is a great way to bring color into your wedding ensemble. Remember that your choice of bridal earrings will set the tone of your overall look. Consider statement earrings with a longer drop to accentuate your jawline.

For a more harmonious look, find the bridal accessories that complement the shade of your wedding gown.

You cannot go wrong with classic pearl drops or crystal earrings as they will add a royal touch to your ensemble.

4. Veil

A veil enhances the wedding dress by complementing its beading and embroidery. Whether it be a birdcage veil or a full-length cathedral one, there are so many options to choose from.

If you wish to choose something more classic, try a pearl-embellished or one with lace and diamond edging. Always try different options with your dress to determine which style suits you the most.

5. Pearl Hair Pins

If crowns are not your thing, consider opting for pearl hairpins to add a bit of glam to any hair-do. These look super girly and dress up your tresses in a slightly more subtle way. A bejeweled hair pin adds a lovely finishing detail to a wedding gown while complementing every bridal style.

6. Wedding Shoes

Finding the perfect pair of wedding shoes is always the topmost priority. For some brides, it’s the ultimate fashion quest while for others, it is as simple as considering comfort. Whatever your priorities might be, at the end of the day, your wedding shoe has a major role to fulfill. Hence, it is advised to choose the one that defines the bridal style while matching the proportions of your dress.

Your shoes can be a major statement accessory; hence make the right choice and add a dose of modern elegance to your ensemble.

Staff Writer; Terry Brown