The light that shines in the darkness like aesthetic Bible verse wallpapers on your phone.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Have you ever experienced a power surge during night time? You all know that it can be pretty difficult to move when there is total darkness. The possibility of getting involved in an accident is really high.

This is no different to living a life in darkness. As you allow yourself to stay hidden in the dark, you will be consumed by things that are not from the Lord that will eventually harm you. Walking in a pitch dark night can cause you to stumble. Also, many people try to find the light in different places, to the point of losing its sight to the One True Source. Biblejar has a whole list of Bible verses about darkness.

As a follower of Jesus, you are called to bring into light the things that are holding you. Expose whatever it is that is keeping you from the light so that it will lose its power over you. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness will not overcome it – John 1:5. Be reminded of this by getting these aesthetic Bible verse wallpapers .

As you receive the light that comes from Jesus, it will shine through you that will bring hope and healing to the world around you. It exudes a powerful source of comfort and hope in dark times. This will be evident to your life as you are being lit up with the light of Christ as you bring love, goodness, and compassion in every aspect of your life.

Therefore, it is important that you continuously choose to surrender your heart to Him daily. He wants you to turn away from focusing on your own needs, satisfaction, and happiness. For these things can lure you back to the darkness. This was mentioned to us by Jesus himself. He said “ I am the light of the world, if you follow me, you won’t have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life” – John 8:12.

Remember this, your heart will always yearn for something but it can only be filled by Jesus Christ alone. Your personal desires can make you fall away from the Lord that you will miss out on the joy, peace, and unconditional love that only comes from God. You are created to live a wonderful life under the presence of God.

Have a willing heart to follow Jesus and delight in His word. A reluctant heart cannot be expected to shed light in the dark. Just like a lamp can provide a much-needed source of light in a pitch dark room, Jesus can pierce through the darkness of your hidden guilt, shame and condemnation.

God never intended that you should live in darkness. His design was that you should be a light to the world. Shine before men in such a way that they may see the works of Christ in every aspect of your life so that you Father in heaven will be glorified and honored.

Arise and be radiant! Embrace the light that has come upon you. Let the glory and brilliance of God’s work be evident in your life.

