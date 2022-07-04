You are here: Home Ent. / Sha’Carri Richardson Is Virtually the Best Athlete in the World.

Sha’Carri Richardson Is Virtually the Best Athlete in the World.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In Sha’Carri Richardson’s perverted mind, she is virtually the best athlete in the world.

Again, in her mind. Not in reality; but in her mind.

In a virtual reality, you can be anything you want to be. You don’t need to present evidence of any kind, simply verbalize it and you must be believed.

Isn’t that the nonsense that radical liberals promote? You can have a penis, but yet be a girl. You can be Black, but claim you are Asian. You can be 5’10 inches in height, but claim you are seven feet.

You can be the best track sprinter in the history of the world, without being on one Olympic team. All because in your mind you declare it to be so.

That’s virtual reality for you. It’s a mental disease!

In the immortal words of one of my homies from St. Louis, Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers, “What a fool believes he sees, no wiseman has the power to reason away; what seems to be is always better than nothing at all.”

Sha’Carri, when people think you are a fool, please stop talking because you are removing all doubt!!!

The tragedy behind Richardson’s very public meltdown is that she has a great manager, Renaldo Nehemiah. He is a former Olympian track star and a former NFL wide receiver.

He has been managing athletes for decades, so one can only conclude that she simply refuses to submit to his wise counsel.

I predict that Nehemiah will drop her as a client before the year is over and Nike will rescind their endorsement deal with her.

Then she will move from reality TV show to reality TV show so she can have the full freedom to exhibit her debaucherous behavior in front of a global audience for pure sport.

She claims that her role model is Florence Griffith Joyner. Sha’Carri, I knew Flo-Jo; Flo-Jo was a friend of mine. Sha’Carri Richardson, you are no Flo-Jo.

Flo-Jo was the epitome of femininity, class, and beauty and you are none of these.

Oh, and by the way, she actually won track meets and medals in multiple Olympics.

In the words of actor Will Smith, keep Flo-Jo’s name out of your *&%@$# mouth!!!

It’s quite obvious that Richardson has mental and emotional problems that are not being treated; or she is refusing to have them treated.

She is a walking time bomb who has an extremely healthy opinion of her self-worth.

When a person refuses to be helped, those around this type of person have no choice but to watch them self-destruct until they come to the realization that they indeed do need help.

Sha’Carri never can seem to bring herself to admit that all of her troubles are self-inflicted.

She doesn’t have a monopoly on having close relatives die; she doesn’t have a monopoly on losing in the heat of competition; nor does she have a monopoly on having failed personal relationships.

None of these things justified her smoking marijuana last year which led to her being suspended from the U.S. Olympic team. She knew the rules, but in her ego-maniacal view of the world, the rules didn’t apply to her.

If she spent as much time focusing, practicing, and winning meets as she does blaming others for her travails, through social media, maybe, just maybe she could win some meets.

If she started winning, many of her problems would be minimized.

But, the unfortunate reality is that even if she were to start winning, she would simply create more problems for herself with her arrogance.

She is not a likeable person and she rubs her colleagues in track the wrong way, especially the Jamaicans.

When she got her butt kicked two weeks ago and did not qualify for the World Championships in Oregon, she blamed the media.

Can someone please give her some media training? She is a total embarrassment. I will volunteer to train her, for FREE!!! It’s a shame her college coaches at Louisiana State University didn’t think enough of her to force her into media training back then.

It’s even more troubling that Nike doesn’t think enough of her future to force her into media training. As is par for the course with corporate America if you are Black, how much of my product can you move now? They are not interested in her long-term viability as a person.

Yes, Nike is partly to blame, but where are her coaches, family, and friends?

I have trained many athletes, entertainers, businesspeople and politicians on how to present themselves in the media.

As if this wasn’t bad enough, she presented herself to be the tramp that she is with her idiotic stunt about kissing her *ss. Her behavior was borderline pornographic.

Then she tried to pull a LeBron James, giving an unsolicited opinion regarding a political issue that she was in no way capable of speaking on intelligently.

She has spent the past four years with the singular goal of representing the U.S. at the 2020 Olympics and when the opportunity presented itself, she literally blew it up on drugs (pun intended).

So, after the U.S. Supreme Court remanded Roe vs. Wade back to the states, Richardson tweeted: “Why would I want to represent a country that has no respect for their women the only reason that all of them that make these “laws” exist?!!!” It’s obvious that she skipped her English classes, but I digress.

Some of you might think I am being harsh to Sha’Carri. I am definitely doing so on purpose. People with a hard head like her don’t understand subtlety, so direct, blunt talk is the only other option.

And furthermore, one of the biggest problems with Millennials like her is that they are too pampered. People are afraid to hurt their feelings.

Most of them are mentally weak. Look at tennis player Naomi Osaka.

I hope Sha’Carri gets the help that she so clearly needs, but I am not optimistic. Some type of tragedy will be the closing chapter of her life. But she will have no one to blame other than herself.

She and Millennials like her are incapable of virtually dealing with reality.

