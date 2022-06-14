The Democrats Are Playing a Sick Game.

(ThyBlackMan.com) James Hodgkinson is a hero to Democrats; one of their own who dared stand up to tyranny! What did he stand up to? A bunch of Republicans practicing baseball for a charity game against Democrats. You might not remember the 2017 attempted mass murder, the Democrat media stopped talking about the story after 3 days – before the then House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, seriously wounded in the shooting, was off life support and it was known he would live. As soon as the truth of the would-be killer was discovered, the story ceased to be one. Parents are proud of their children, but not all movements are proud of the offspring they create. That’s how it was for the left and Hodgkinson.

How can I say they created him? Because they did, they all did. Hodgkinson told the world why he was doing what he did – he was upset by “news” reports that the GOP plan for health care would lead to the deaths of 10,000 Americans every year. The “how” didn’t matter, nor did the fact that it was a lie, the gang at MSNBC and CNN parroted it over and over. If you’re unstable enough to believe those appendages of the Democratic National Committee, you almost have a moral obligation to act, don’t you?

That’s what you’d think Democrats don’t understand – that if you convince people the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler is in the White House, the already troubled will have a compulsion to do something about it. But you’d be wrong. Not that the mentally unstable might act, but that Democrats view this as an unintended consequence.

They know exactly what they’re doing. Is it their desire to get their political opponents murdered? Probably not. But you don’t set a pot of water on the stove over a high flame and not realize it will boil over if you don’t stop it before it does.

Democrats have a campaign strategy of emotion, dangerous emotions. They seek to keep as many people as they possibly can on the verge of a breakdown without having them cross the line to keep them motivated to vote. The problem is you have a lot of unstable people on that side of the aisle. If they are manipulated into something just this side of a frenzy over made-up outrages, some are going to break. Most won’t, but there’s no way some won’t.

The kid from California who flew to DC to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is just such a person. Unstable – he was already suicidal and looking to commit murder for the cause before taking his own life, making him a hero to his political party, in his mind at least – he only broke down once he realized the existing security around Kavanaugh’s house would make his dreams of martyrdom impossible and he called police on himself.

It wasn’t a story. The torture kit he carried with him would be national news if he’d been caught walking into a school anywhere in the country or near any of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders or Barack Obama’s mansions was reported and then ignored. This guy may be the only 26-year-old with no social media footprint, or the tech companies wiped it clean in the hours between him turning himself in and the eventual release of his name. His name was as closely guarded a secret as the identity of who Paul Pelosi was out getting hammered with while Nancy was on the other side of the country giving a commencement address, no one in the media knew it until the Justice Department was ready for it to be known.

He was made by the left, for the purposes of leftism. Was it deliberate? Probably not (though maybe from some). But he was foreseen. For a year, Democrats kept their Brownshirt army teetering on the edge of exploding. The BLM/ANTIFA riots were their attempt to keep the “energy” in the party going. They even bragged about how few of their “protests” devolved into riots, with the high priest of Critical Race Theory, Boston University professor and noted racist Henry Rogers (who changed his name to Ibram X. Kendi), proudly tweeted, “Among the 7,305 demonstrations in the summer of 2020, 96.3 percent involved no property damage or police injuries, according to researchers.”

Doing the math, that means 270 “protests” were violent riots with more than $2 billion in damages and dozens of murders, not to mention all the attempted murders of police officers and average citizens. If you had something with a 3.7 percent kill rate, you’d likely be horrified. If it had a 3.7 percent failure rate, it would be recalled. Instead, it’s celebrated as a success. Tells you something about what Democrats think of their members, doesn’t it?

It’s a sick game Democrats play, trying to convince their supporters that was clearly is somehow isn’t. It works on the stupid and those desperate to believe, but it also rots away inside the unstable. The racist killer in Buffalo proudly declared himself a member of the “authoritarian left,” and the would-be assassin of Brett Kavanaugh was just another byproduct of the progressive mindset and the DNC’s election strategy. That is, unless it’s not a byproduct at all but by design. I’ll leave that for you to decide.

