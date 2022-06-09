Thanks Dad! – Readers Book Review.

(ThyBlackMan.com) From Boys to Men Publishing is proud to recognize Stanley G. Buford and his powerful book: Thanks Dad! The quality of the writing, the unique experiences of the author, and the national demand for well-developed; Children’s Books on child-rearing and education merit the serious consideration of traditional publishers.

Just in Time for Father’s Day!

Thanks Dad! Is a book written for children, by a teacher from a parent’s perspective. The work was even promoted nationally by way of radio, online and other electronic media. The powerful foreword to this book was written by Mr. Simeon Wright, cousin to legendary civil rights icon Emmett Till. The following 5 Star review was submitted recently:

Reviewed by Vernita Naylor for Readers’ Favorite:

Dads are not as highly regarded as moms as being a child’s favorite parent, but Stanley G Buford sets the stage for change by providing an ode to dads throughout the world in Thanks, Dad! Fathers play several roles outside of being financial providers and disciplinarians. They are teachers in educating us about the ways of life, a mentor by being someone that we can learn from, as well as instrumental in helping us understand love and relationships that are essential to our well-being. Understandably, not everyone has had a father in the home but, hopefully, there has been a male figure around that has positively influenced the life of the child. This book honors and respects those fathers who continue to make a difference. Every day I thank my dad for so many things and the blessings that he’s instilled in my life even though he’s deceased. I made sure not only to continually thank him but give him flowers while he was alive. I’m happy that Thanks, Dad! by Stanley G Buford, with beautiful illustrations by Rosemarie Gillen, was created because it encourages the reader not to take things for granted, but to reflect on the little things that dads do and the encouragement that they give to their children. It’s the simple things that make a difference. By reading this book, your child will likely pause and think about how special their dad or that male figure is and will begin to appreciate the efforts and passion that these men are bringing into their lives in preparation for the future. Enjoy! Highly recommended.

Fathers (and Father Figures) Make a Difference!

In the book, Buford provides various sides of the influence of a father on a child’s growth and development. He discusses how father’ should be involved in their children’s intellectual growth both before and during their school years; he then shows educational support staff members, such as teachers and administrators, via inference through his characters, Tee and Kay, why fathers must be included in decision-making processes in the most non-threatening way: opportunities that say, “Thanks Dad!

Stanley G. Buford uses his twenty years of teaching experience, from K-12 and the emphasis as a college instructor; as well as his past roles in business and organization management to create a fantastic children’s book for both parents and teachers that shows how it does, in fact, take a village to raise a child. Buford is the former Program Director for the School Partnerships Program, a school improvement project sponsored by DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.