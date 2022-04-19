You are here: Home Health / Do Not Lose Your Soul.

Do Not Lose Your Soul.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Darkness either overcomes you or it compels you to shine your light to repel it. Americans face this choice as we are bombarded with social issues that require us to examine the core of the nation’s soul. Whether you believe the United States is a Christian nation founded on Judeo-Christian principles or not, the universally accepted norms of right and wrong remain until they are upended. The far left in our nation is actively attempting to eradicate core beliefs by confusing children of their gender and God-given sex, by emasculating men, by making race an idol, and by worshipping at the altar of abortion. The movement to eradicate foundational biblical principles is influenced by the demonic (darkness) and Maryland and California now lead the way.

As if the horrors created by abortion-on-demand causing the slaughter of 60+ million babies since Roe v. Wade in 1973 were not enough, Maryland and California legislators drafted bills moving through their legislatures that go a step further – they attempt to create laws that avoid civil and criminal liability for the murder of children. In these bills, they attempt to shield from prosecution a mother and any third parties who assist her in murdering her child from 7 to 28 days after birth (“perinatal period”). This is called infanticide and getting away with murder. These bills are indecent and should not even be considered in a moral society. And there’s the rub.

What must also be highlighted is the history of infanticide around the ancient and contemporary world. From the ancient Romans, ancient Greeks, China, Queensland Australia, Australian Aboriginals, Nazi Germany, Victorian Britain, Nigeria, and Japan, newborns have been disposable throughout history. Child sacrifice likewise has it place in the history books.

I submit that the guiding principles that exalted the Great Experiment, known as the United States of America, are rooted in our recognizing the intrinsic value of the individual from the time of conception in the womb. We stand on the Declaration of Independence that states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” Notwithstanding the stains of slavery, discrimination against ethnic groups and women, and legalized abortion, the United States has risen above its imperfections and consequently is the hope of the world. Many believe the United States Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning its ruling in Roe v. Wade (in the Dobbs case). But California and Maryland now threaten to plunge us all into an abyss of depravity heretofore reserved for uncivilized cultures.

What is unspoken and most diabolical is that the proposed laws in these states will have a disproportionate impact on black babies.

In the United States, 44% of abortions are performed on black babies. Consequently, it stands to reason that the infanticide bills proposed in Maryland and California will disproportionately murder black babies after they are born. The far left is quick to denounce anyone who opposes indoctrinating children with critical race theory in schools as racists, but they are eerily quiet when it comes to the wholesale slaughter of black babies in and out of the womb, as proposed. The objective reality is that California Assembly Bill 2223 and Maryland Senate Bill 669 are the kind of discriminatory bills that should be deemed unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment (Equal Protection Clause) of the U.S. Constitution.

In December 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom formed the Future of Abortion Council to ensure that California becomes the abortion sanctuary of the nation. The Council intends to ensure, in part, that any out-of-state mother can have an abortion, that all abortions are free, that minors are able to have abortions free from parental consent, and that no one could ever be held civilly or criminally liable for participating in the infanticide.

The governors and legislators of California and Maryland may lead the nation into the kind of depravity never imagined if these bills are passed. The very soul of America, already on the slippery slope from its bourgeoning abortion industry, may soon be lost forever if we now decriminalize murdering (black) babies with impunity. All Americans must prevent this from happening. We must behave like we truly believe ALL life matters.

Written by Marc T. Little

Official website; https://twitter.com/realmarctlittle