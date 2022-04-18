Free Speech Is A Threat To Democrats.

(ThyBlackMan.com) To hear liberals talk about our Founding Fathers you’d think they were nothing but a bunch of racist, sexist Neanderthals who only stopped raping and murdering anyone not white long enough to write some words conservatives revere for their awfulness. These evil monsters existed to oppress trans people and stole everything they had from black people somehow. Change just a few of a adjectives and you’re got yourself a pretty accurate description of the modern Democrat Party.

Democrats have always been what they accuse us of being. Which party contains the “sexists” who used the full power of their party’s machine, and eventually the White House and Presidency, to quell “bimbo eruptions”? Which party consists for people who call Clarence Thomas and Tim Scott “Uncle Toms”? Which party, when not smearing him, ignores the existence of Ric Grenell, the first openly gay member of any Presidential Cabinet?

You know the answers to those questions and all the rest like them.

Now we see the left, once again, exposing themselves for what they really are. When Elon Musk offered almost 10 percent more than the company is worth to buy Twitter, any normal person who owned stock would have been ecstatic at the prospect. The stock had already surged since it was reported he’d been gobbling up shares, so another 10 percent is like an unexpected Christmas bonus, especially if you’d been holding the stock for a while.

Instead, this news was greeted like a loud fart in an elevator. How could that be? It’s because Musk has threatened to institute what the left fears more than almost anything – actual free speech on a public platform.

If you’re terrified by the prospect of free speech for everyone, you’re probably a fascist. It doesn’t really matter how much “fair trade” coffee you drink or how many pictures of yourself holding up a haloed cartoon drawing of George Floyd you have in your Facebook profile photos, you are everything your virtue signaling pretends to be against. You are those mini-Nazis screaming “THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE!” endlessly to prevent someone they don’t agree with from speaking without irony or self-awareness.

People with confidence in their beliefs, and facts on their side, don’t do everything possible to prevent contrary opinions from being heard. Democrats are terrified that Elon Musk has publicly stated his belief that people, even and especially people with unpopular opinions or thoughts contrary to the establishment, should be free to express them online. This terrifies the left.

Progressives have never embraced free speech as anything more than a shield to protect themselves from responsibility for what they inspire (see James Hodgekinson), because the very idea is a threat to their hold on power. They don’t debate, they’re ill-equipped to, they just insist and threaten others into silence. If people were allowed to spread ideas, to contradict progressive dogma openly, who knows where that might lead?

Would some bad ideas spread too? Of course. Progressivism is popular again among self-proclaimed academics the way it was in the early 20th century, until Hitler exposed the horrors of it, especially its embrace of eugenics. But bad ideas will always exist, which is why the United States has traditionally embraced the idea of allowing anyone with an idea to express it.

Democrats are learning the hard way that their message isn’t selling to Hispanic voters in particular. They’d hoped to capture the Hispanic vote the way they have the black vote – with empty promises to address problems they’ve created met with blind loyalty. Put all the polling data shows it’s been a failure for Democrats, playing identity and race politics to garner their support.

The reason why is pretty simple: whether they just immigrated here legally yesterday or 3 generations ago, they know they came to the United States to get away from what Democrats are promising to impose here. Socialism/fascism/communism are what either they or their parents or grandparents fled, why would they want that here?

They’ve heard all these promises of equality and equity before and it ended up in terror. Why would they replace what they ran to with what they were running from?

Democrats can’t have this and other truths spread freely, they can’t have jokes told that belittle sacred cows on the left, they can’t be seen as anything other than magnanimous, which they decidedly are not. Anyone who dares rock that boat is a threat to what they insist the world must be. They aren’t in the business of convincing people, they are in the business of silencing dissent.

Elon Musk threatens that. So much so that media outlets are applauding Saudi Arabia’s government, a stakeholder in Twitter, for objecting to Musk’s offer. After years of attacking Saudi Arabia for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and with a history of homophobia (try being gay there), they’re now heroes to the left because they believe in nothing but their own power, and us being able to express ourselves freely is a threat to that power.

That kind of tells you everything you need to know about Democrats today, doesn’t it?

Written by Derek Hunter

Official website; http://twitter.com/derekahunter