The gleeful blindness of ‘colored’ people.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I’ll concede that it’s difficult to say for sure if House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., the top “colored” person in the House, was throwing Obama under the bus or seeking to shade his masters. What isn’t in question is that yet again, the neo-Leninist Marxian elapids have made it clear they cannot do anything without injecting the falsity of skin color.

I daresay in the history of all creation, and that includes the creation of the heavenly hosts, no group has been more misled than those prostituting the lie of skin color. Satan was able to mislead one-third of the angels in heaven to follow him. To that point, it can be biblically argued Democrats are the progeny of those led by Satan. And none are more committed to being single-mindedly blind than those who embrace being a so-called skin color as a theology. Tragically, the portion of Americans who don’t share the amount of surface melanin the Clyburn types do have been so thoroughly indoctrinated with the lie of skin color that they too follow blindly, embracing the rejection of modernity.

Specific to my point, Clyburn insulted much of America by claiming the only thing it would have taken for Hillary Clinton to defeat Donald Trump in 2016 was for Obama to nominate a “black crayon” woman to the Supreme Court, instead of nominating Merrick Garland, “an old white man,” as the Oprah Winfrey tribe is wont to call him.

One need not be from an Austrian school of philosophy to see the fallacy in Clyburn’s jaundiced statement. Following his logic the only reason Obama won in 2008 was because he was black, which if that were to be accepted would suggest they could win presidential elections in perpetuity by simply trotting out a color. The person wouldn’t require skill, experience or competence; he or she would require only the right amount of melanin. And before the cultural Marxists object, that’s exactly what Clyburn was and is saying.

There has been no shortage of philosophical discussions amongst Christians pursuant to exactly how Satan was able to deceive one-third of the angels in heaven to follow him in his revolt against God. The same discussion should be taking place pursuant to how so-called blacks can be so completely ignorant to the satanic machinations of the Democratic Party.

It’s a given that inner city and urban schools with predominantly, cough-cough, African-American student bodies and African-American oversight are producing massively under-educated and ill-prepared graduates compared to suburban and private schools.

But, perhaps if they taught factual history, the students would grow up knowing: In 1840, 1844 and 1848, the Democratic Party stated as a platform:”All efforts by abolitionists … to interfere with questions of slavery … are calculated to lead to the most alarming and dangerous consequences and … have an inevitable tendency to diminish the happiness of the people and endanger the stability and permanency of the Union. …” (“Democrats and Republicans In Their Own Words: 124 Year History“) For those not versed in political speak, the verbiage was a threat to destroy the Union if there were any effort to abolish slavery and/or permit blacks (and women) to enjoy equal rights under the Constitution.

Nathan Bedford Forest formed the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in 1865 to protect Southerners from Northern carpetbaggers. It was the Democratic Party who co-opted the KKK, transmogrifying it into a terrorist group. With factual history the party would know: “The years from 1865-1868 were marked not by profound peace – as Democrats … claim – but rather by profound violence, with numerous deadly mob attacks against African-Americans.” (“Democrats and Republicans: In Their Own Words,” page 6; footnote ++)

They would have learned that by 1869 Forest condemned what the Democrats had subverted the KKK into. He tried to disband the KKK, but the Democrats wouldn’t permit it, wresting total control from Forest, thus changing forever what he had envisioned.

If factual history were taught they’d know that Democrat D.W. Griffith was responsible for the 1915 anti-Negro propaganda film called “Birth of a Nation.”

If so-called African-Americans were taught factual history instead of the latest incarnation from fantasyland, like the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory, they would realize the Marxian leadership of their Democratic masters represent in toto the very things they transformed the KKK into by 1869, i.e., Fabian supremacy disguised as segregationism, anti-Semitism, anti-Christian sentiment and their political trifecta of Fabianism, Marxism and neo-Leninism – the success of which depends upon Democrats being able to successfully maintain control over the population group they’ve reduced to a color and the women of said group they’ve convinced that murdering their children is actually an act of love. This gives truth to fact that if you want to keep a people angry, jealous, emotionally unstable and unaware they are intellectually imprisoned on a plantation of psychological constraint, the Democratic playbook has worked uninterrupted since the inception of the party.

Only the devil and his minions would argue that what I’ve said is untrue. That said, I’m prepared to debate them all per the Christ-based biblical truth and veracity of my position.

Written by Mychal Massie

Official website; http://mychal-massie.com