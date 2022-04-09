You are here: Home News / A power struggle of good vs. evil.

A power struggle of good vs. evil.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Until recently the name Ginni Thomas meant nothing to me. If I ever heard of her, I don’t remember. I could’ve went my whole life and not known who Ginni Thomas and been just fine.

Unfortunately, I now know who she is, and that’s not a good thing.

Virginia Thomas, or Ginni as she’s called, is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The two have been married for 35 years. They’ve often referred to each other as “best friend,” and it’s been said by those who know them well, Ginni Thomas is the one person Clarence Thomas listens to. Basically, they’re a close-knit couple. I commend them and believe all married couples should be as close as they’re purported to be. My issue isn’t on their closeness. My issue is how much does that closeness influence Justice Thomas.

Ginni Thomas has long been problematic, but her recent actions are causing quite a stir as the depth of her involvement wasn’t widely known. We’ve recently learned how much of a player Thomas is in our political system. She made frequent visits to the Oval Office and offered hiring and firing advice to former President Donald Trump!

Thomas was not only present at the “Stop the Steal” rally (she says she left before the insurrection began), but she frequently texted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about overturning the election.

Here is one text from Thomas to Meadows: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

In another exchange between the two, Meadows wrote: “This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

That “King of Kings” comment threw me for a loop. I know who the King of Kings is, so who is Meadows talking about?

Thomas responded: “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!”

Thomas can believe what she wants. It’s a free country. The issue, however, is the influence her beliefs have on her husband’s work as a Supreme Court judge. I know couples can keep personal life and professional life separate, but it’s unlikely these best friends keep many secrets.

A Morning Consult/Politico survey, conducted April 1-4, found 53% of voters believe Justice Thomas should recuse “himself from cases related to the 2020 election due to his wife’s actions, including 76% of Democrats, 52% of independents and 31% of Republicans.” I wasn’t polled but count me in that number.

Justice Thomas has his own mind, yes, but there is an obvious conflict of interest. I was taught you should err on the side of caution and avoid even the slightest appearance of a conflict of interest. A Supreme Court justice should at least be held to this same level of ethics as a journalist.

What I’ve found most disappointing is just how partisan politics is today. Keeping power is top of mind. Maybe it’s always been that way, but it seems it’s all about one side winning. No one seems to care about the greater good. No one seems to care about working together for the good of this country. It’s an all-or-nothing, which has left a divided country.

So, when I see Thomas’ texts and read about her involvement in trying to overturn the election, I see someone who truly believes the election was fraudulent. It’s her mission to right this wrong. And that’s what this country has devolved to: good vs. evil. Not just two sides where people see things differently, but both working toward the same goals. It’s easy for the righteous to vilify evil.

You don’t compromise with evil. You don’t let evil have power. This is a sad state of affairs for America.

Written by Oseye Boyd

Official website; https://twitter.com/thequeenoseyeb