Wrongful Death Cases On The Rise In The US – We Found Out Why.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are currently hundreds of thousands of wrongful death cases in US courts every single year. That figure is on the rise, and many people are concerned about the dangers they face. We wanted to find out more, and so we got in touch with an expert legal professional in the field. He helped to explain how to deaths happen, and why we do not see an improvement. The information in this article should help to set the record straight and show US citizens where they are most likely to fall foul.

Wrongful death on the roads

More than 45,000 fatalities happen every single year on the roads in our country. While some of them are genuine accidents, many are caused by drivers who made mistakes. For example, more than 17,000 of those instances occur due to DUI violations. That means a significant number of people are choosing to operate their vehicles after drinking too much alcohol. That figure is on the rise because law enforcement officers aren’t catching enough criminals. A staggering number of people who drive while under the influence never face and arrest because they go undetected.

Wrongful death due to medical malpractice

Our country spends a lot of money on training the next generation of doctors and surgeons. However, more than 98,000 Americans die every year due to medical malpractice. That is a shocking figure most people will struggle to digest. In many instances, it happens because doctors and surgeons make errors while treating their patients. St. Louis wrongful death attorney Christopher Dixon told our reporters that he couldn’t see an improvement happening soon. That’s because there aren’t enough checks within the medical field. Many professionals operate unsupervised until something goes wrong. So, there’s no one around to alert them to their errors ahead of time.

Wrongful death in the workplace

Most people have seen the adverts on TV for lawyers who deal with workplace accidents. There are more of them around these days due to the sheer number of instances. Statistics show there were more than 5,840 deaths during 2016, and more are set to occur this year. Employers aren’t meeting their responsibilities when it comes to keeping workers safe. A severe lack of risk assessments and health and safety considerations is likely to blame. However, we could see an improvement in the future as more companies end up in court handing out compensation.

As readers can see from that information, wrongful death happens all the time in our country. Unfortunately, it seems the only way to make an improvement is to push compensation cases as far as they can go. At some point, business owners and professionals will realise their mistakes could cost them more than their careers. When that happens, they should place more emphasis on getting things right and keeping everyone safe. Anyone who wants to learn more about wrongful deaths in the US will find many interesting news articles online. Just search Google and read some of the stories from the last few months. The frequency with which people write about this topic is staggering.

Staff Writer; Harry Love