Money / You are here: Home Business / How Long Will a Newborn Photography Session Last.

How Long Will a Newborn Photography Session Last.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Newborn photography is quickly becoming more and more popular for new parents, but many aren’t sure about what it truly entails. Not only is it a time-intensive job, but it’s also one of the most expensive parts of having an infant.

How long do these sessions last, though? Whether you want a photo of just your baby, or you want to include family members: this time will be different for everyone.

The Average Session Is Less Than Four Hours

Since most sessions are charged by the hour, and the average hour is around two hundred dollars: that can add up quickly. A three to four-hour session can range between $600 to $800 and will quickly keep growing after that.

You can ask your newborn photographer for shorter shoots, ranging an hour or less, but posing kids, picking multiple outfits, and having plenty of family in the pictures will all make it last longer. If you want a shorter shoot, it’s important to pick one outfit, and possibly no more than just you and your partner in the photos with the baby.

How to Budget for these Shoots

It’s a good idea to budget as carefully as possible. If you’re worried about funds being tight, as they usually are when there’s a new baby around, take the time to set up a donation fund for it. You can do this on GoFundMe, or you can ask for donations instead of gifts at the baby shower. People will love to support you and pitch in for beautiful photos. Your child’s infancy is so short, and it feels like they become teenagers in just moments, so people will understand the desire to make it special.

Shorter Sessions Are Better for Everyone

Babies get fussy easily and will get frustrated if they keep getting posed and moved around. Although most infants sleep through most of the day, they need this sleep to promote growth and health. Because of this, it’s a good idea to try to keep sessions between the two to three mark and not too much longer. If your newborn photographer is willing to travel to your home instead, you may be able to work longer, but it really depends on the conditions around your baby.

You Can Request Multiple Sessions

If you want multiple outfits, looks, and family members: it’s a good idea to book more than one session on different days. Although you may not mind an afternoon of photos, a newborn can get fussy quickly, and these studios are bright and generally not super comfortable outside of the cushions and areas used for photography.

Requesting multiple sessions also ensures that if you don’t want other family members in every single picture, you can have a set that is specifically whatever you want.

You Deserve the Best Out of Your Session

Whether this is your first child or your third, you deserve a magical and fantastic session unlike any other. Working with the right photographer, and being aware that time is sensitive with babies, is the best you can do.

Staff Writer; Gary Short