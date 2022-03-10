Money / You are here: Home Business / Wake up, America – They’re Trying to Destroy Us.

Wake up, America – They’re Trying to Destroy Us.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Throughout our nation’s relatively short history, powerful people — kings, communist dictators, tribal tyrants, warmongering corporatists — have always resented America. The reason is simple and biblical: America’s success was proof that free people who exercise self-restraint grounded in Judeo-Christian principles of human dignity and ordered society can govern themselves and flourish, unencumbered by totalitarian control.

But we have grown weak, dependent and easily manipulated. In 2008, when Barack Obama was first running for president, I remarked on the similarities between those proclaiming Obama to be a messiah of sorts and the ancient Israelites’ demand for a king. In the Old Testament book of Samuel, God explains that it is He the people are rejecting as their true king and tells Samuel to warn the Israelites that an earthly king will take their sons for his wars and their daughters for his pleasure. Their property and everything they produce will be taken by the king for his own use and dispensed to his friends as political patronage. “You yourselves,” the Lord warns through Samuel, “will become his slaves. When that day comes, you will cry out for relief from the king you have chosen, and the Lord will not answer you … ”

In the 14 years since I wrote that column, we have continued to abandon the discipline and self-reliance that made us strong. In so doing, we risk relinquishing to a new generation of egotistical despots the freedoms that our Founding Fathers declared to be God-given.

We are not yet slaves, but we are governed by a regime installed by a soft coup, with a senile figurehead teetering on top, surrounded by highly visible people of breathtaking stupidity or mendacity (or both). Behind the scenes, those with the real power disseminate lies to shape public opinion, engender fear, foment outrage, obtain compliance and increase their control.

Meanwhile, they are tightening their stranglehold on America. Everything we see happening is being done deliberately: driving up oil prices — and therefore the price of all goods and services; creating inflation and devaluing the dollar; crippling the supply chain, shuttering American businesses; collapsing the middle class; destroying entire industries; funding and appeasing corrupt regimes (China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela) and launching wars that destabilize and bankrupt nations but create unprecedented wealth for defense contractors and their investors.

The events transpiring in the United States and throughout the world are the poisoned products of an ugly conglomerate: billionaires and bureaucrats with aspirations of global control; the ever-expanding military-industrial complex (that President Dwight Eisenhower warned of in his final address to the American public); Marxist ideologues, cultivated and coddled within the cushy enclaves of academia; totalitarian environmentalists; a spoiled, self-indulgent class of artists and entertainers whose love of license is matched only by their ignorance; and a propagandistic press besotted with leftism and its lies.

The common threads uniting these disparate groups are raging egos, the belief that their inherent superiority qualifies them to impose rules on the rest of the world that they have no intention of living by, and a visceral loathing for the individual — the “little guy” — who wants only to be left alone to live his life as he sees fit. This vitriolic condescension is made amply evident by the epithets thrown at average Americans, who are called “deplorables,” ignoramuses “bitterly clinging” to their religion and their guns, racists, bigots and even “domestic terrorists.”

Millions of Americans already understand what’s happening. Skyrocketing gas prices may be a wake-up call for millions more. Gas is more than $6 or even $7 per gallon in some parts of the U.S., and some experts are predicting that the prices will go still higher. The “useful idiots” proclaiming their willingness to pay higher gas prices “to punish Russia” belie their ignorance of basic economics. At $10 a gallon, a modest car with a 20-gallon tank would cost $200 to fill. Such weekly or semi-monthly costs are beyond the budgets of millions of Americans.

The impact on the supply chain would be catastrophic. A long-haul semi with two 150-gallon tanks that cost around $600 to fill 18 months ago will cost $3,000 to fuel up for one cross-country trip. What will happen when the costs of production, transportation, refrigeration and storage are five times what they were two years ago? Ten times?

And when the costs of production are beyond what the public can pay, the producers themselves go out of business. The entire economy collapses. Yes, this can happen in a wealthy country. Just ask Venezuela — one of the countries President Joe Biden is now begging for oil, since his executive orders hampered our own domestic energy production.

The ideologies and tools of pathological egotists may differ, but the results are the same: They will attack everything you believe in, take away everything you own, and destroy everything that means anything to you — your property, your business, your income, your children, your freedom, your life — all of which they insist are necessary to remedy the social ills they profess to want to redress. The “better world” they promise never materializes for anyone else; but they themselves grow rich on the spoils of others’ sacrifices.

Those pushing this destructive agenda must never get control over the United States. And the power they do have must be wrested from them and their agents. It is not merely the so-called Democrats (who left that party’s ideals behind decades ago) who must be unseated but also the cloying, fawning collaborators calling themselves Republicans who put on a clown show but do nothing to stop the onslaught of totalitarianism in the United States.

Wake up, America. Put on the full armor of God, and fight. Before it is too late.

Written by Laura Hollis

Official website; http://law.nd.edu/directory/laura-hollis/