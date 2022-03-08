You are here: Home Health / 4 Popular Food and Wine Pairings to Share With Friends.

4 Popular Food and Wine Pairings to Share With Friends.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Finding the perfect wine and food pairing is something every wine lover strives for. There are many food pairings that are well known, like red meat and a cabernet. However, some pairings are harder to find.

Some pairings sound like they wouldn’t blend well together, surprising wine tasters everywhere when they finally give it a try. Some pairings have been popular for hundreds of years. Below are some of the best wine and food pairings to try next time you get together with friends at your home. You may have not even heard of some of the pairings you’ll find below.

Blueberry Wine With Dessert

The best blueberry wines are usually served alongside good desserts. Cheesecake will always be a popular choice to have with blueberry wine.

Blueberry wine is served alongside nuts a lot of the time and for good reason. Hazelnuts, almonds, pecans, and even peanuts are a great combination with blueberry wine. It’s one of the most popular wine pairings for a reason.

Although not as popular, blueberry wine goes well with select meats too. Turkey and pork dishes are delicious alongside blueberry wine.

Like most wines, blueberry wine is great alongside cheese too. For a truly incomparable experience, pair a good bottle of blueberry wine with some Swiss or provolone cheese.

The Perfect Holiday Wine

There is a type of wine for every occasion. Wine even makes a great gift in a lot of scenarios. Mulled apple wine is one of the best choices for the holidays. It pairs well with a majority of the common holiday meals and is even good with dessert.

Mulled wine is created by mixing a variety of popular spices with red wine and warming it up. Simply pick your favorite red wine and list your favorite ingredients and you will have a great beverage that pairs well with holiday feasts.

Variety With Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio is one of the most diverse wines available. It’s great as a supplement to a light snack or it can be paired with a number of different meals. It’s great alongside most seafood, with shrimp being a popular choice. It’s also great alongside a variety of different cheeses, especially buffalo mozzarella. Pinot Grigio is most popular alongside a pasta dish. The options are nearly limitless when it comes to Pinot Grigio. It can even be served alongside some desserts, provided the dessert isn’t too sweet.

This makes Pinot Grigio an ideal choice for when you are having friends over. You can have a variety of snacks and a couple of bottles of Pino Grigio, and everyone will be able to find a pairing they like.

Finding the Perfect Pairing for White Wine

White wines can be tricky to pair. It can take a true test of trial and error to find the perfect pairing for yourself. However, there are a few common suggestions when it comes to white wine.

Finding the perfect pairing for white wine begins with seafood and chicken. Roasted chicken with garlic is one of the first things a white wine fan should consider trying. Smoked salmon is another excellent option.

There are a variety of different white wines to try as well. Semillon is great with rice puddings and fish cakes. Sauvignon Blanc is great to try with a variety of different cheese. Pinot Gris is versatile too, blending just as well with something like lettuce rolls just as well as it does with roasted duck.

Find Your Perfect Wine Pairings Today

Whether you’ve just started wine tasting or you have been a part of the hobby for years, it can be difficult to find the right pairings. Even if you do your research and find out what’s popular, it doesn’t guarantee you’ll find something you’ll like.

It is best to take these suggestions as a path or a guide, allowing you to think outside the box and find something that perfectly fits your tastes. It won’t take long for you to find a pairing or two that you absolutely love, but the journey doesn’t end there. There are endless amounts of delicious pairings out there that you’ll never discover if you don’t constantly experiment with your own taste buds.

