How can you benefit from a Learnership.

Learning through a partnership allows you to start working and obtaining a career while also studying for a qualification.

The SETAs oversee learnerships and ensure that they cover occupations or sectors of the economy that are relevant to the learnerships. The 21 SETAs offer NQF-aligned programs that will help you earn recognized qualifications while gaining on-the-job experience.

In order to meet the skills development needs across sectors, SETAs manage the registration of learnerships.

Below, we will be taking a deeper look into what a learnership program is, who qualifies for a learnership program, and a few other important questions that you might have regarding these iconic programs.

What Is A Learnership?

Typically, a learnership leads to an NQF-registered qualification. Learning experiences are directly related to a specific occupation or field of work, such as electrical engineering, hairdressing, or project management.

Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) are responsible for managing apprenticeships. The government introduced them to help skill learners and prepare them for the workplace. Through learnership programs, you can gain the necessary skills and workplace experience that will help you become more employable or self-employed.

There is a legally binding agreement between the employer, the learner, and the Training Provider in a learnership. A training agreement specifies the responsibilities of the learner, the employer, and the training provider. Each party’s interests are protected, and the quality of the training is ensured.

In order to qualify for a learnership, a candidate needs to enter into a fixed-term employment contract with the company while studying towards a qualification registered on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF), which is in line with the learnership (the Company pays for the qualification). The learnership will end once the qualification is completed.

Why were Learnerships Created?

Employment decreasing;

Educational and employment opportunities are not equal

Educational advancement in relation to race, gender, and location;

Furthermore, South Africa faces a skills shortage.

Who Can Qualify For A Learnership?

There are opportunities for those who have completed school, college, or other training institutions, or for those who are part-time students. Employers who are willing to provide the necessary work experience can provide learnerships to unemployed South Africans.

How Do Learnership Programs work?

You must complete both a theoretical course and supervised practical training, which is done at a workplace, in order to graduate from a program. Under the guidance of a mentor, the workplace component of the qualification includes hands-on, practical learning, while the theoretical component is provided by an education and training provider. Combined, they provide a comprehensive, integrated learning experience.

Make sure you understand the minimum requirements if you wish to complete a learnership since the number of credits needed varies from learnership to learnership. Contact the SETA for further information.

How Can You Enter Into A Learnership Program?

As a result of putting some thought into your career path, you are now in a position to identify a learnership that matches up with your career goals.

Interests, skills, and strengths should influence your career path. You are responsible for investigating and researching the different opportunities. You should learn as much as possible about the requirements and criteria for entering a learnership.

What Do You Need To Enter Into A Learnership Program?

Upon acceptance, a learner will be required to sign two legal documents:

The Learnership Agreement is a contract between a learner, the organization employing the learner, and the education provider providing the theoretical training component of the Learnership. In this agreement, our rights and responsibilities for each of the three parties are clearly outlined.

The contract of employment is a legal agreement between the Learner and the Employer, and it only applies during the time of the Learnership.

What Do You Receive Once You Have Completed A Learnership Program?

Assignments, tasks, practical tests, and projects will be required during the Learnership. Formal assessments will be taken in the classroom and the workplace.

Students who successfully complete all assignments will receive a nationally recognized NQF-registered qualification. A certificate stating the qualification and skill development area will be given to the participants.

Can A Learnership Be Terminated?

The contract of a learnership may be terminated in certain situations: An employer may terminate a learnership if:

In accordance with the learnership agreement, the duration has expired;

If there is no written agreement between the employer and the learner to terminate the learnership agreement, the SETA that registered the agreement must approve the termination; or

There is a reason to dismiss the learner that is related to the learner’s conduct or capacity as an employee.

Find out more by contacting the SETA that manages the learnerships in the field in which you are interested.

