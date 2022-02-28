Money / You are here: Home Business / Coach Flores’ lawsuit presents NFL with ‘opportunity to engage In substantive change’.

Coach Flores’ lawsuit presents NFL with ‘opportunity to engage In substantive change’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) “More than half the players in the NFL are Black, and most coaches have played the game at some level. That would seem to be the perfect recipe for Black coaches to find success. But most NFL owners have been white men, and they have seldom been willing to let African Americans or Latinos call plays — either on the field or from the sidelines. This is no different from when franchises presumed that Black players weren’t smart enough to play quarterback and lacked leadership skills to command men. The league’s paltry record of hiring minority head coaches comes from the same mind-set. And its primary effort to address the problem has been a failure, because a policy can’t compensate for ignorance.” — Jemele Hill

Written by Marc H. Morial

