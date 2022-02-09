Misc. / You are here: Home Education / Ban books but not guns?

Ban books but not guns?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let me get this straight: Parents are more concerned about books than they are guns?

That’s definitely the sense I get as I see so many communities across the country jumping the bandwagon to ban books. Are we all just sheep, blindly following each other down Stupidity Lane?

It’s really quite sad that books get parents this worked up, but not school shootings. I find it interesting that white, affluent communities are often where school shootings occur, and these are the communities that are the most worked up about books. I’m thinking of Noblesville in particular. Maybe 2018 is too far back for people to remember, but a Noblesville West Middle School student brought a gun to school and used it. Up until then school shootings happened elsewhere.

Now, I don’t want anyone to think the community in Noblesville didn’t care. There was an outpouring of care and concern after this incident. However, I don’t recall much in the way of community members showing up en masse at local government meetings demanding better gun control legislation. Where was the zeal to actually save the lives of children, the ones that need so much protection?

Children need protection from books but not guns? Parents are seriously losing their minds over books?

Yes. Banning books is a priority for some parents and conservatives. Again, these are the same people who advocate for less gun control. There’s currently legislation at the Statehouse that would remove requiring a gun permit. It’s laughable in a sad way.

You would think the item that is an actual weapon used to inflict harm would create more concern. Nope.

Art is subjective. Books are an art form. Books are tools used to educate the reader. Books can expand your vocabulary, imagination and horizons. Through books you can gain a better understanding of different people, cultures and experiences. You can gain empathy and compassion for others through books. You can travel to distant lands in a book without ever leaving the comfort of your home. Books free your mind. Oh, maybe that’s the problem!

I’m a book lover. I don’t think anyone is shocked to read the editor of a newspaper loves books. So I don’t understand book banning. It doesn’t make sense to me. Of all the things a kid could get into, a book is one of the least harmful.

It’s totally appropriate for parents to monitor what their children read and place parameters on the books that are allowed. That is being a responsible parent. My son grew up during the introduction of the Harry Potter series. Looking back, I can’t help but laugh at the hysteria these books created. It all seems so inconsequential now. However, back then, conservatives were convinced — and managed to convince others — that those books were a slippery slope to hell. Determined not to let my son become a warlock, I read the first book to see what the hoopla was about. Once I realized his 9-year-old soul was safe, I allowed him to continue reading the series. He also read the “Left Behind” children’s series as I read the series for adults. I never heard any concern about these books although they dealt with themes such as Satan, the rapture, hellfire and damnation. You know, fun stuff.

In addition to the idea of banning books in general, I also find it disheartening that many of the books on these should-be-banned lists are ones written by Black authors. I recently saw a conversation about how difficult it is for Black authors to get published in the first place and make a living writing books only to have to deal with a new obstacle of parents now wanting their books pulled off library shelves.

I’ve said it on this page before, but it bears repeating. Some of the books on these banned lists make parents uncomfortable because the books deal with issues parents don’t want to face, specifically books with LGBTQ themes. Sometimes a book is just a fun read. Sometimes a choice of a book has deeper meaning. Too many parents are afraid to have these discussions. Grow up. Not reading a book won’t change real life issues children are facing.

I read “Flowers in the Attic,” and I turned out OK.

Written by Oseye Boyd

Official website; https://twitter.com/thequeenoseyeb