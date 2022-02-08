You are here: Home Ent. / Movies to look forward to on Netflix in 2022.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The revolutionary way in which we watch movies changed when Netflix launched its DVD delivery service, and again when it began its streaming network. The streaming service is known for original content and has stated that from 2017 onwards that it aims to produce original content and increase its share to 50% within its portfolio. Netflix has developed and produced some major superstars: by investing a giant 8 billion US dollars for the production of original content including movies and series.

While the platform has developed some famous Hallmark-style films, there have also been some major critically acclaimed films; these include Oscar winners such as Marriage Story, Mank, and Roma.

With the rumors and trailers teasing us, we can easily say that 2022 will be a very exciting time for the platform, and let’s be clear, for us too. So, you need to get your cozy modes on and work your way on all the new releases and upcoming ones. You need to make that checklist of all the things you need for a fun movie night or a night alone with these new movie editions.

So, let’s review the most awaited releases along with their release dates as shared by Netflix:

Photocopier: releases January 13th, 2022

After a night out, a young woman faces a big scandal: there are incriminating pictures of her circulating on social media, which put her reputation as well as a scholarship at risk! Having no memory of how the evening progressed, she embarks on a journey to figure out what happened and clear her name. Not only is this a suspenseful movie, but it is also a commentary on the current sociopolitical climate.

This Is Not a Comedy: releases January 18th, 2022

A small scale comedian is faced with a dead-end to his mediocre comedy career and life presents two options: one is a romantic interest which comes along with the opportunity to go on intergalactic travels while the other is a request from an old friend to become her sperm donor and begin the parenting journey!

Munich: The Edge of War: releases January 21st, 2022

The movie has been based on a political novel, which was published under the same name. The movie is the story of a political aide in Britain who has been assigned a task to retrieve a document from his old classmate who is now working as a German diplomat. The British aide travels across enemy lines and goes to Germany just before the Munich agreement. It is the pivotal moment where the fate of not only Europe but also the world was with the young aide.

Bigbug: releases February 11th, 2022

Famed director of Amélie, Jean-Pierre Jeunet is at the helm of Bigbug. The movie takes on a dystopian society with the sci-fi genre Bigbug, which is a film set that takes place in 2050 right in the middle of a robot revolt. The movie follows some suburbanites who are locked within their homes. The movie takes on the form of a dark comedy, which may resonate with the viewers in 2022.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: releases February 18th, 2022

While the Texas Chainsaw is a multi-movie franchise, the 2022 release by Netflix is an immediate sequel for the original Massacre 1974 film. The movie follows a group of friends who are planning to open up a business located in Harlow, Texas. The teens are then forced to come to terms with Harlow’s bloody past and determine its future.

Enola Holmes 2: Case of the Left-Handed Lady: release TBA

Following the smashing success of Enola Holmes 1, Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role in this mystery film. With a release date to be decided, the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes will be taking on bad guys and solving mysteries across London!

Slumberland: release TBA

An old comic strip titled Little Nemo in Slumberland has already been adapted into a movie in the year 1989. However, this time Netflix is developing a live-action remake that is being touted as a complete revolution. The comic series and movie are about a young girl who gets a secret map using which she can traverse into Slumberland. The only details, which are known include the presence of 4 stars: Kyle Chandler, Chris O’Dowd, Weruche Opia, and Jason Momoa.

Knives Out 2 release TBA

There is a lot of mystery surrounding this production: the movie is not supposed to be a sequel, however, it will be following an anthological format, which includes new plots as well as characters. The only constant is Daniel Craig who will be rejoining the cast. The others in the cast include Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae as well as Leslie Odom, Jr.

